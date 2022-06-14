Amazon’s already-affordable Fire tablets are on sale for even less

The most economical way to get a tablet just got cheaper. Right now, Amazon has its Fire Tablets on sale, including the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and the Plus tablets. We’ve seen these prices before, but it’s always worth it to get these tablets when they’re discounted.

The wonderful thing about Fire Tablets is that they offer easy access to Amazon’s digital services such as the storefront, Amazon Video, and Kindle. For apps, these tablets come with Amazon’s own Appstore, but you can install Google Play by following some basic instructions online. Just make sure you follow instructions from a reputable site.

Today’s sale includes the regular Fire HD tablets, as well as the Plus models that have additional RAM to make the tablets a little more responsive. They also come with wireless charging capability (though the charging dock is sold separately).

As for the tablets themselves, first up we have the Fire Tablet 7 for $40, down from $50. This is the cheapest of the bunch. It has a 7-inch display, 16GB of onboard storage, and it comes in black. The Fire HD 8, meanwhile, is on sale for $50, down from $90. It’s an 8-inch tablet with 1280-by-800 resolution and 32GB of onboard storage. The Fire HD 8 Plus is also available for $60, down from $110. Finally, the Fire HD 10 with 1920-by-1200 resolution and 32GB of storage is $100, down from $150, while the Plus version is $130, down from $180.

If you want some extra tablets for the home, right now is an excellent time to buy.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s Fire HD tablet sale.]