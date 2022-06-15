Protect your electronics with this backup battery for $95

Power surges and outages suck, but they do happen. That’s why you need to protect sensitive equipment like PCs, televisions, and gaming consoles from damage. A good way to do that is with an uninterruptible power supply and today only Amazon has a solid deal on one. The online retailer is selling an 850VA APC UPS battery backup for $95, which is down from $120. This deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday evening.

The key point about a UPS is that it’s not really designed to be an alternative power source when the lights go out. Instead, it’s designed to give you enough time to safely save your work and shut down properly until the power comes back. APC says this UPS can stay on for 32 minutes outputting 100 watts.

This UPS contains six plugs with battery power and surge protection. There’s three more plugs that can’t draw power from the battery, but they do have surge protection. The UPS also has two UPS charging ports.

This is a nice little starter UPS and the battery is replaceable if you ever need to swap it.

[Today’s deal: APC 850VA Battery Backup for $95 at Amazon.]