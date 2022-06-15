This blisteringly fast 240Hz gaming monitor has never been cheaper

It’s a good day to improve your 1080p game. Amazon is selling an LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p high refresh-rate gaming monitor for $227. That’s the all-time low and down from the usual price of around $260 or so.

The LG-27GN750-B is an IPS display with a one millisecond response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. If you have a 1080p graphics card that’s easily pushing past its maximum frames-per-second right now, this monitor should make a noticeable difference in gameplay and visual quality.

It also has FreeSync, of course. AMD’s FreeSync site says that this monitor works up to 240Hz over both DisplayPort and HDMI. The monitor is also G-Sync compatible, meaning it shouldn’t have any issues syncing refresh rates with an Nvidia graphics card.

LG has loaded this monitor up with HDR10. It has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, which is better than most monitors but falls short of the 1,000 nits we expect to see. Nevertheless, the HDR10 feature should offer a noticeable improvement in colors compared to other displays. It also has thin side bezels, making it a good candidate for a multi-monitor gaming setup if you smoosh two (or three) of these together.

[Today’s deal: 27-inch 240Hz LG UltraGear FreeSync monitor for $227 at Amazon.]