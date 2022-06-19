Get a 1-yr sub to the Shells Personal Cloud Computer this week for $65

Computers are expensive and clunky, but they can handle more than your phone or tablet can offer. But sometimes, using a desktop or laptop is out of the question, so Shells, a personal cloud computer, is worth considering. And especially now since they’ve discounted the cost of their one-year subscription by over half to just $64.99.

Shells is a web app that interfaces with connected devices — like phones, tablets, and TVs — and turns each into a cloud-based desktop computer. All you need is a compatible device and a web connection that offers a minimum speed of 20Mbps, and you’re ready to get started. It boots quickly, does everything a PC can do, and stores all your files on the cloud so they’ll always be available.

If you need an alternative to physical computer hardware, then Shells is definitely for you. It’s received a lot of praise from around the industry and positive reviews from TechRadar Pro, Geekflare, and TechRepublic too, so there’s a lot of media out there that’ll tell you why the Shells Personal Cloud Computer is a great option.

Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer: 1-Yr Subscription – $64.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.