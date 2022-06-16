Store everything on this 1TB hard drive for just $36

Hard drives aren’t the greatest in this age of blazing fast NVMe SSD storage, but they’re excellent as secondary storage. Right now, Amazon is selling the 1TB WD Black 7,200 RPM hard drive for $36.35. That’s about $12 off the current MSRP, but it wasn’t that long ago this hard drive was nearly double the current sale price.

WD Black is Western Digital’s high performance product line. While high performance is relative based on the type of hard drive, this is a really good one. First, this device spins at 7,200 RPM, which is as fast as hard drives go. It also has sequential read/write speeds of 150 megabytes-per-second. That’s not much compared to the brain melting speeds of NVMe, and you can find 2.5-inch SSDs triple to nearly quadruple that speed. Still, this drive is fast enough to run games or retrieve large documents.

Anyway you slice it, if you have a desktop PC, this is an excellent price for a whole lot of high performance hard drive storage.

[Today’s deal: 1TB WD Black for $36.35 on Amazon.]