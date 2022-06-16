Clean up your house with this Anker robot vacuum for $200

Let’s face it… vacuuming sucks. Life is so much easier when you get a robot to take care of it. Today, you can get a robot to do your literal dirty work at a good price. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge for $200. That’s down from a price that jumps from $240 to $340.

When we reviewed the G30 Edge, we gave it four out of five stars. “The Eufy G30 Edge is an easy-to-use mapping robot vacuum that cleans thoroughly and efficiently,” we said.

The G30 Edge features Eufy’s Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, which offers faster navigation via “logical route planning.” This new navigation does not include room memory or virtual no-go zones. It’s still a budget robot vacuum that requires boundary strips to keep it out of rooms you don’t want it to go in. For cleaning power, the G30 Edge has 2,000Pa suction and it works on hard floors and carpets. You can use the app to schedule cleaning times, do spot cleaning, or even take over with manual control of the robot.

