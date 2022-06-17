Corel’s PaintShop Pro Ultimate 2022 is just $60, a massive 40% discount

If you need a graphics software suite for photo editing and design, Amazon is the place to go today. The online retailer is selling Corel’s PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate for $60, down from $100.

Corel’s PaintShop Pro Ultimate is a multipurpose suite for photo editing and graphic design, with abundant tools for editing, retouching, and adding effects to your images. You can create a highlight reel with photos and video clips. It also has screen recording software, a special feature for editing underwater and drone photos, the ability to upsample photos with artificial intelligence, batch and processing.

If that’s not enough, it has AfterShot 3 for RAW photo editing and management, and you can transform any image into an animation with PhotoMirage Express.

PaintShop Ultimate can also act as a graphic design workspace, and the package comes with a free five-brush starter pack from Corel’s ParticleShop for using on photos, drawings, and illustrations.

Corel’s software is also light on minimum hardware requirements, needing just 3GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, Windows 10, and at least an Intel Celeron G Series or an AMD Phenom II. If you don’t want to pay through the nose for Adobe’s Photoshop, but need something more powerful than free Photoshop alternatives, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

[Today’s deal: PaintShop Pro Ultimate 2022 for $60 on Amazon.]