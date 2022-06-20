Find out how you can design a logo using nothing but PowerPoint

Logo design has always been reserved for pro-level graphic designers, most of whom earn big bucks for their talent. But not everyone can afford to hire one of these experts. Wish there was a way to design logos on your own for cheap? There is, and the PowerPoint Masterclass: Logo Design and Animation for Beginners course can show you how to get started.

Through 36 lectures, this web-based course shows students how to create an attractive logo using nothing more than Microsoft PowerPoint. Plus, they’ll even learn how to use PowerPoint’s many features to animate their logos and use them in numerous ways.

Need to stick to a budget? Then you’re covered. The course costs just $14.99, so it’s likely the most affordable way to design a logo on your own, at least without having any graphic design training or access to expensive software. Instead, you just need a PC with PowerPoint installed, and you’ll be ready to start designing.

PowerPoint Masterclass: Logo Design and Animation for Beginners is facilitated by Kavitha Rajagopal, a PowerPoint and branding expert who boasts an impressive instructor rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Even if you aren’t interested in logo design, this course is still a great way to expand your knowledge of PowerPoint so you can make your slideshows look awe-inspired.

PowerPoint Masterclass: Logo Design & Animation for Beginners – $14.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.