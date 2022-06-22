Learn how to develop apps with Flutter, Dart, Solidity and more for just $40

People expect businesses to have their own mobile apps these days. But paying upwards of $25 thousand for a custom design is often out of the question. So, in response, some entrepreneurs have turned to online courses like the 2022 Google Flutter and Solidity Development Bundle in the hope that they can learn how to design an app themselves — and save thousands in the process.

This collection provides a beginner-friendly introduction to mobile app development. It includes lifetime access to seven courses that show students how to code using platforms like Flutter, Dart, and Solidity, just to name a few. And while students likely won’t walk away being able to make an app that looks pro-grade, they should accrue enough skills to make their own simpler versions that’ll still get the job done.

These courses are facilitated by experienced and highly rated instructors like Rahul Agarwal and those from the Oak Academy and International Open Academy. They’re delivered via the web so you can set your own schedule, and they’re accessible on desktop and mobile so you can learn from anywhere.

Right now, the 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle costs only $39.99 to enroll, so it’s way less expensive than paying a professional app developer.

The 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.