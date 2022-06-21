Learn how to use Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and more for just $40

Expertise with Adobe software is pretty much essential for anyone working in a creative industry. But titles like Premiere Pro and Illustrator aren’t precisely intuitive right out of the box, nor are they easy to learn without outside help. Therefore, we’re offering the 2022 Premier Adobe XD UI/UX Design Bundle so students can get acquainted on their own terms.

With 75 hours of content, this six-course package gives students the tools to take their creativity to new heights. They’ll learn how to build a responsive website, discover the essentials of user experience design, and learn how pro-level tools like Premiere Pro and Illustrator come into play. And since the enrollment fee is just $39.99, it’s an affordable option.

The courses in the 2022 Premier Adobe XD UI/UX Design Bundle are facilitated by top-rated instructors Daniel Walter Scott (4.7 out of 5 stars), Juan Galvan (4.5 out of 5 stars), and Phil Ebiner (4.6 out of 5 stars). Each is an expert in their respective fields, and they have collectively amassed many years of teaching experience, so students will find themselves in a better position to succeed.

The 2022 Premier Adobe XD UI/UX Design Bundle – $39.99

