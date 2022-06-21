Hey Amazon Prime members: Score Toshiba’s 4K TVs for as little as $350

It’s the second most wonderful time of the year (for shoppers that is). Amazon’s annual Prime Day lands on July 12 and 13, 2022. As a way to entice you to go Prime beforehand, the retailer has a few nice deals going on right now. One nice option is Toshiba’s M550 4K TVs with Amazon Fire built-in.

They’re all pretty much the same save for screen size with one notable exception. The M550 features a resolution of 3840-by-2160. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus for greater color variation.

The TV has DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio and a low latency gaming mode, which goes amazingly well with the 120Hz refresh rate for the 65- and 75-inch models. The 55-inch version stays at the 60Hz rate. They’re also loaded with Fire TV and Hands-Free Alexa control.

As for pricing, the 55-inch is $350. That’s down from a price that typically jumps between $400 and $500. The 65-inch version is $500, which is down from $550 to $640. Finally, the 75-inch TV is $700, which is down from $750 to $900.

To get these prices, you have to be a Prime member.

[Today’s deal: Toshiba M550 Series 4K TV sale at Amazon.]