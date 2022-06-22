This super lightweight Acer laptop is just $479

If you’re looking for a portable laptop for work or play, B&H Photo and Video is the place to be right now. The retailer is selling an Acer Swift 3 laptop in silver for $479. That’s $320 off the MSRP, which is great because it’s selling for around $600 elsewhere right now. B&H’s offer also comes with a one-year subscription to Bitdefender Total Security covering 5 devices and the deal ends just before midnight Eastern time on Thursday evening.

When we reviewed the previous model of the Swift 3, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. “Acer’s latest Swift 3 hits the trifecta in terms of performance, keyboard quality and battery life,” we said.

The Acer Swift 3 has a 13.5-inch display with a resolution of 2256-by-1504. That’s an atypical resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio compared to the usual 16:9. This gives the display a little more height, which is nicer for long documents. The Swift is also made of lightweight aluminum, which boosts the portability factor (it weighs under three pounds). It’s a capable travel companion, that’s for sure, but let’s take a peek at the internals.

The processor is Intel’s “Tiger Lake” Core i7-1165G7 with four cores, eight threads, and a boost to 4.7Ghz, which is a good CPU for productivity as well as everyday use. RAM is 8GB and onboard storage is 512GB, the bare minimum for a daily driver. This laptop is also packed with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It’s running Windows 10, but upgrading to Windows 11 shouldn’t be an issue.

[Today’s deal: Acer Swift 3 for $479 at B&H Photo and Video.]