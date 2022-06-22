Home / Laptops
Deal

This super lightweight Acer laptop is just $479

B&H Photo and Video is selling a version of the Acer Swift 3 with an Intel Core i7 and 512GB of onboard storage for $320 off the MSRP.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
a silver laptop with a green-blue hues on the display
Acer

If you’re looking for a portable laptop for work or play, B&H Photo and Video is the place to be right now. The retailer is selling an Acer Swift 3 laptop in silver for $479. That’s $320 off the MSRP, which is great because it’s selling for around $600 elsewhere right now. B&H’s offer also comes with a one-year subscription to Bitdefender Total Security covering 5 devices and the deal ends just before midnight Eastern time on Thursday evening.

When we reviewed the previous model of the Swift 3, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. “Acer’s latest Swift 3 hits the trifecta in terms of performance, keyboard quality and battery life,” we said.

The Acer Swift 3 has a 13.5-inch display with a resolution of 2256-by-1504. That’s an atypical resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio compared to the usual 16:9. This gives the display a little more height, which is nicer for long documents. The Swift is also made of lightweight aluminum, which boosts the portability factor (it weighs under three pounds). It’s a capable travel companion, that’s for sure, but let’s take a peek at the internals.

The processor is Intel’s “Tiger Lake” Core i7-1165G7 with four cores, eight threads, and a boost to 4.7Ghz, which is a good CPU for productivity as well as everyday use. RAM is 8GB and onboard storage is 512GB, the bare minimum for a daily driver. This laptop is also packed with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It’s running Windows 10, but upgrading to Windows 11 shouldn’t be an issue.

[Today’s deal: Acer Swift 3 for $479 at B&H Photo and Video.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes