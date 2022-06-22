Home / Accessories
Razer’s killer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is on sale for $100

Best Buy's lopped $100 off the MSRP for this opto-mechanical gaming keyboard.
It’s your chance to upgrade your typing experience and improve your gaming chops at the same time. Best Buy is selling the full-size Huntsman Elite opto-mechanical keyboard for $100. That’s $100 off the MSRP.

When reviewed the Hunstman Elite, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. “Its RGB-enabled wrist rest is eye-catching and the new Opto-Mechanical switch holds promise,” we said.

Let’s get the odd part out of the way first. Razer’s keys use an MX Cherry-like stem underneath the keycaps, but the actuation happens not when physical parts meet but when the key interrupts a laser. So, it’s an optical switch that’s supposed to feel more like a mechanical one.

The keyboard has RGB per-key lighting and they’ve even added lighting to the wrist rest–what Razer calls a Chroma-enabled underglow. It even features on-board memory as well as the option for cloud storage for profile configurations. The onboard memory can save up to five profiles at once. It also has media keys and a number pad.

[Today’s deal: Huntsman Elite RGB keyboard for $100 at Best Buy.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

