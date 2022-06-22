Razer’s killer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is on sale for $100

It’s your chance to upgrade your typing experience and improve your gaming chops at the same time. Best Buy is selling the full-size Huntsman Elite opto-mechanical keyboard for $100. That’s $100 off the MSRP.

When reviewed the Hunstman Elite, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. “Its RGB-enabled wrist rest is eye-catching and the new Opto-Mechanical switch holds promise,” we said.

Let’s get the odd part out of the way first. Razer’s keys use an MX Cherry-like stem underneath the keycaps, but the actuation happens not when physical parts meet but when the key interrupts a laser. So, it’s an optical switch that’s supposed to feel more like a mechanical one.

The keyboard has RGB per-key lighting and they’ve even added lighting to the wrist rest–what Razer calls a Chroma-enabled underglow. It even features on-board memory as well as the option for cloud storage for profile configurations. The onboard memory can save up to five profiles at once. It also has media keys and a number pad.

[Today’s deal: Huntsman Elite RGB keyboard for $100 at Best Buy.]