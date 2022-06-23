Our favorite PCIe 4.0 SSD just hit its all-time low price

SK Hynix has done it again. We recently reviewed the company’s fantastic new Platinum P41 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and right now you can get the 2TB model for a few bucks off. Amazon is selling the 2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41 and the 2TB Gold P31 NVMe SSDs for 15 percent off, which brings the price down to $221 and $169.14, respectively. That’s the all-time low for both. To get these prices, you need to check the coupon box underneath the price on the product page.

The star of these deals is the Platinum P41, which was released about a month ago. When we reviewed this SSD, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “This top-tier PCIe 4 SSD performs on par with the best around, and is nicely affordable,” we said. It promises sequential read speeds up to 7,000 megabytes-per-second and sequential writes up to 6,500MB/s. Those claims are pretty accurate based on our tests.

As for the Gold P31, it’s an excellent SSD that earned an honorable mention in our best PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD roundup. In our review, we gave it 4.5 out of stars and an Editors’ Choice Award.

If you need speedy NVMe storage and a whole lot of it, then today is the day to buy.

[Today’s deal: 15% off 2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41 and Gold P31 at Amazon.]