Get a jump on summertime reading with the Kindle Paperwhite for $70

Spend your poolside reading this summer with a brand new Kindle. Amazon is selling the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite for $70. This is part of Amazon’s Prime Day pre-show. That’s down from $110 and an excellent price for this waterproof reader.

This version of the Kindle Paperwhite was released in 2018. It features 8GB of storage, a 6.6-inch display with 300 pixels-per-inch, and the usual long-lasting battery. It’s also waterproof, which means it’s capable of standing up to 6.5 feet of fresh water for an hour or just under a foot of seawater for two minutes. In other words, it’ll survive a drop in the pool or fresh water lake. However, if it gets dumped into the Pacific, you’ll have to act fast to save it.

The latest version of the Paperwhite is priced at $140 right now. The newer version has a slightly larger screen at 6.8-inches and it’s 10 percent brighter at its max setting. You can also change the lighting hue. Those are some nice additions, for sure. However, the deal on the 2018 model is still quite good.

[Today’s deal: 8GB 2018 Kindle Paperwhite for $70 at Amazon.]