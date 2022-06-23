The Steam Summer Sale is here, and some of the discounts are legit huge

Sweltering summer days and nights suck, but Valve is once again helping us mentally escape our torturous physical existences. That’s right: The Steam Summer Sale is back.

Starting now, you can grab hundreds of games at cool prices, with some big-name titles ranging from 50 to more than 75 percent off. Standouts include Ghostrunner: Tokyo, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Cyberpunk 2077, Monster Hunter Rise, and FIFA 22, but there’s still much, much more. Even just-released games like are discounted too, with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands debuting on Steam at 20 percent off and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge getting a 10 percent slice. And of course, as always, diving into older games is cheap. Always wanted to play The Sims 4? It’s just $5 now.

(Be prepared to shell out for all The Sims 4 expansion packs too if you get sucked in, though. There’s…a lot of them.)

FIFA 22 has dropped to an insanely low price of $9.59 (84 percent off) during the Steam Summer Sale. EA / Steam

Valve is offering more than just game deals, too. For starters, you can earn Summer Sale trading cards and badges, as is common during these sales. This time around, there’s also a mini-quest themed around a character—Clorthax, whom the company calls out in its press release as a “tolerable acquaintance” created by the same folks behind Half-Life 2, Portal, and recent gem Aperture Desk Job). You’ll earn a special badge by solving the clues left for you in the Steam app.

This year’s Steam Summer Sale runs through July 7, with an end time of 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern. At the moment, Steam’s servers are drowning under a deluge of attention (as usual on the first day), but you can still hit individual game pages if you want to see about your wish list items.