Save a massive 32% on the fitness-focused Apple Watch SE

If you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch at a decent price, today is your lucky day. Walmart is selling the 44mm Apple Watch SE for $209. That’s $100 off the MSRP and $21 better than the last time we found a deal on this model.

When we reviewed the Apple Watch SE, we called it “a very good mid-range smartwatch.” That’s a key point about this watch. You’re sacrificing some popular features for a better price like the always-on display and the SpO2 monitor.

The Apple Watch SE does have many of the key features you’d like to see in a smartwatch. You can use it to take calls, reply to texts, get notifications from other apps, track workouts, and keep track of your heart rate. It has irregular heart rhythm notifications and the Emergency SOS feature in case of a hard fall–a popular feature for those who are at risk of injury. It’s also swimproof and it works with Apple Pay.

This is a solid entry-level smartwatch from the world’s most popular smartwatch maker. Just make sure you have an iPhone to go with it.

[Today’s deal: The 44mm Apple Watch SE for $209 at Walmart.]