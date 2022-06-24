Home
Deal

Save a massive 32% on the fitness-focused Apple Watch SE

Walmart is selling the original Apple Watch SE for $100 off the MSRP
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
an apple watch Se facing from right with a blue sport strap
Apple

If you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch at a decent price, today is your lucky day. Walmart is selling the 44mm Apple Watch SE for $209. That’s $100 off the MSRP and $21 better than the last time we found a deal on this model.

When we reviewed the Apple Watch SE, we called it “a very good mid-range smartwatch.” That’s a key point about this watch. You’re sacrificing some popular features for a better price like the always-on display and the SpO2 monitor.

The Apple Watch SE does have many of the key features you’d like to see in a smartwatch. You can use it to take calls, reply to texts, get notifications from other apps, track workouts, and keep track of your heart rate. It has irregular heart rhythm notifications and the Emergency SOS feature in case of a hard fall–a popular feature for those who are at risk of injury. It’s also swimproof and it works with Apple Pay.

This is a solid entry-level smartwatch from the world’s most popular smartwatch maker. Just make sure you have an iPhone to go with it.

[Today’s deal: The 44mm Apple Watch SE for $209 at Walmart.]

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn't affect our editorial independence.

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes