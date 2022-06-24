Rock out with Apple’s wireless Beats Studio 3 headphones for $180

If you want to rock out with a nice set of cans, Amazon’s got you covered. The online retailer is selling Apple’s Beats Studio 3 wireless over-the-ear headphones for $180. That’s $20 off the most recent price.

When we reviewed the Beats Studio 3, we gave them 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “With active noise cancellation, big bass and a comfortable design, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless are the ultimate Beats headphones,” we said.

This set of headphones features the Apple W1 headphone chip, which makes for easy pairing with iOS devices. It will work with Android too, but through standard Bluetooth connection. It also supports up to 22 hours of listening time as well as a quick charge option where 10 minutes will get you three hours.

The device has active noise cancelling for keeping out environmental sounds and there’s a transparency mode to allow essential noises in, so you don’t lose track of the world around you. As for the sound this thing produces, it has big bass and supports spatial audio.

[Today’s deal: Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for $180 at Amazon.]