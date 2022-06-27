This EVGA mechanical keyboard is ridiculously cheap right now

It’s an excellent day to upgrade to a mechanical keyboard. GameStop is selling the Evga Z15 RGB keyboard for $40. That’s $90 off the MSRP and better than you’ll find elsewhere right now. It’s $10 cheaper than the last time we covered it.

The Z15 features RGB LED lighting and Kailh Speed Bronze linear switches. These switches have an actuation distance of 1.1mm and a full travel distance of 3.5mm. They’re also hot swappable if you’d rather trade them in for a different Kailh switch. Mechanical keyboard switches are typically very comfortable and advantageous for day-to-day typing as well as gaming.

The keyboard has a dedicated volume scroll wheel, multimedia keys, and a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M33. The last bit helps deliver a response rate that EVGA says is four times more responsive than your average keyboard. EVGA’s also packed this keyboard with a magnetic palm rest for added comfort.

Mechanical keyboards can often cost well over $100, so this is truly an excellent buy.

[Today’s deal: Evga Z15 for $40 at GameStop.]