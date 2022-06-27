Home / Accessories
Deal

This EVGA mechanical keyboard is ridiculously cheap right now

GameStop's knocked $90 off the Evga Z15 RGB mechanical keyboard.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
a black keyboard with rgb lighting viewed from above
Evga

It’s an excellent day to upgrade to a mechanical keyboard. GameStop is selling the Evga Z15 RGB keyboard for $40. That’s $90 off the MSRP and better than you’ll find elsewhere right now. It’s $10 cheaper than the last time we covered it.

The Z15 features RGB LED lighting and Kailh Speed Bronze linear switches. These switches have an actuation distance of 1.1mm and a full travel distance of 3.5mm. They’re also hot swappable if you’d rather trade them in for a different Kailh switch. Mechanical keyboard switches are typically very comfortable and advantageous for day-to-day typing as well as gaming.

The keyboard has a dedicated volume scroll wheel, multimedia keys, and a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M33. The last bit helps deliver a response rate that EVGA says is four times more responsive than your average keyboard. EVGA’s also packed this keyboard with a magnetic palm rest for added comfort.

Mechanical keyboards can often cost well over $100, so this is truly an excellent buy.

[Today’s deal: Evga Z15 for $40 at GameStop.]

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn't affect our editorial independence.

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes