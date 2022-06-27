Home / Laptops
Deal

Get this Acer convertible laptop for just $399

Walmart is selling a version of the Acer Spin 3 for $187 off the MSRP.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
A silver convertible laptop facing from right
Acer

If you’re in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop, today you’re in luck. Right now, you can get an Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop with an Ice Lake processor for $399 at Walmart. That’s $187 off the MSRP.

This version of the Spin 3 has a 14-inch touch display with 1080p resolution. The CPU has an Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-1035G1 with four cores, eight threads, and a boost to 3.6GHz. That’s an older processor, but it still has a solid core count and the speed is fine for everyday uses and productivity.

For RAM, you get 8GB, which is a solid amount for surfing the web and checking e-mail. Onboard storage is a 256GB NVMe SSD. That’s a little light, but it should be enough if you rely on cloud storage or use external storage.

Acer packed this laptop with a Thunderbolt 3 port, two standard USB, a media card reader, and an HDMI out. It comes with a stylus as well, which is useful if you need to mark up a web page or do some drawing. It’s also running Windows 10, but it should be upgradeable to Windows 11.

[Today’s deal: Acer Spin 3 for $399 at Walmart.]

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn't affect our editorial independence.

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes