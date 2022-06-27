Get this Acer convertible laptop for just $399

If you’re in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop, today you’re in luck. Right now, you can get an Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop with an Ice Lake processor for $399 at Walmart. That’s $187 off the MSRP.

This version of the Spin 3 has a 14-inch touch display with 1080p resolution. The CPU has an Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-1035G1 with four cores, eight threads, and a boost to 3.6GHz. That’s an older processor, but it still has a solid core count and the speed is fine for everyday uses and productivity.

For RAM, you get 8GB, which is a solid amount for surfing the web and checking e-mail. Onboard storage is a 256GB NVMe SSD. That’s a little light, but it should be enough if you rely on cloud storage or use external storage.

Acer packed this laptop with a Thunderbolt 3 port, two standard USB, a media card reader, and an HDMI out. It comes with a stylus as well, which is useful if you need to mark up a web page or do some drawing. It’s also running Windows 10, but it should be upgradeable to Windows 11.

[Today’s deal: Acer Spin 3 for $399 at Walmart.]