Best early October Prime Day laptop deals

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is about to kick off but you already have a chance to score big on some great laptop deals. This year, October Prime Day will run from October 10 through October 11 and should include great deals on everything from gaming laptops to productivity machines.

We’ve sifted through all of the humdrum sales to pinpoint only the very best laptops on sale during this year’s second Prime Day. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these steep discounts. Not a Prime member? Not a problem. By signing up for the 30-day trial, you can get Amazon Prime for free.

We’re also including deals from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Our picks offer strong processing and graphics performance, and we also take battery life, form factor, budget, and display size/quality into consideration. Looking for more information on the best laptops? Check out our picks for best gaming laptops, best laptops for college students, best laptops under $500, and the very best laptops in every category.

Best Prime Day deals on productivity and everyday laptops

For those who want the basics, it’s hard to beat the Acer Aspire 5 laptop deal from Acer. It has an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. That’s fast enough for checking email, watching YouTube, and so on. The screen is rather spacious at 15.6-inches with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Overall, it’s a fine option for students or budget-conscious individuals.

Best Prime Day deals on gaming laptops

Those who want the latest and greatest should seriously consider the HP Omen 17 deal on Ebay. It comes loaded with great performance features such as an Intel Core i7 processor and a robust RTX 4080 GPU. The 17.3-inch 1440p screen is really spacious as well and has an outstanding 240Hz refresh rate for precision gaming.

Additionally, for those on a bit of a tighter budget, the Acer Nitro 16 is plenty powerful and even includes a few latest-gen components—looking at you RTX 4050. Plus, the 16-inch 2560x1600p display with a 165Hz refresh rate is better than most other laptops in this price range. The 8GB of storage is a bit of a disappointment, but the other components still make this a great value.