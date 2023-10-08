Best early October Prime Day laptop deals

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is about to kick off but you already have a chance to score big on some great laptop deals. This year, October Prime Day will run from October 10 through October 11 and should include great deals on everything from gaming laptops to productivity machines.
We’ve sifted through all of the humdrum sales to pinpoint only the very best laptops on sale during this year’s second Prime Day. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these steep discounts. Not a Prime member? Not a problem. By signing up for the 30-day trial, you can get Amazon Prime for free.
We’re also including deals from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Our picks offer strong processing and graphics performance, and we also take battery life, form factor, budget, and display size/quality into consideration. Looking for more information on the best laptops? Check out our picks for best gaming laptops, best laptops for college students, best laptops under $500, and the very best laptops in every category.
Best Prime Day deals on productivity and everyday laptops
- Acer Aspire 5 A515, Ryzen 3/4GB RAM/128GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $340.00 (13% off on Amazon)
- Acer Aspire 5, Core i5/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $549.99 (15% off on Acer)
- Lenovo 14 Slim 7, Core i7/Intel Iris XE integrated graphics/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14-inch 1800p touch display, $899.00 (18% off on B&H)
- Acer Aspire 3, Ryzen 5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p touch display, $379.99 (37% off on BestBuy)
- Dell Inspiron 2-in-1, Evo i7/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 1920x1200p display, $899.99 (28% off on BestBuy)
- Dell XPS 13, Core i5/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/13.4-inch 1920x1200p touch display, $599.00 (25% off on Dell)
For those who want the basics, it’s hard to beat the Acer Aspire 5 laptop deal from Acer. It has an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. That’s fast enough for checking email, watching YouTube, and so on. The screen is rather spacious at 15.6-inches with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Overall, it’s a fine option for students or budget-conscious individuals.
Best Prime Day deals on gaming laptops
- Acer Nitro 16, Core i5/RTX 4050/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 2560x1600p 165Hz display, $949.99 (21% off on Amazon)
- MSI Stealth 15, Core i7/RTX 4060/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, $1,399.99 (13% off on Amazon)
- Razer Blade 15, Core i7/RTX 3070 Ti/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/15.6-inch 1440p 240Hz display, $1,999.99 (33% off on Amazon)
- HP Omen 17, Core i7/RTX 4080/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 1440p 240Hz display, $1,749.99 (27% off on Ebay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Ryzen 9/RTX 4060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/14-inch 1440p 165Hz display, $1,399.99 (13% off on BestBuy)
Those who want the latest and greatest should seriously consider the HP Omen 17 deal on Ebay. It comes loaded with great performance features such as an Intel Core i7 processor and a robust RTX 4080 GPU. The 17.3-inch 1440p screen is really spacious as well and has an outstanding 240Hz refresh rate for precision gaming.
Additionally, for those on a bit of a tighter budget, the Acer Nitro 16 is plenty powerful and even includes a few latest-gen components—looking at you RTX 4050. Plus, the 16-inch 2560x1600p display with a 165Hz refresh rate is better than most other laptops in this price range. The 8GB of storage is a bit of a disappointment, but the other components still make this a great value.
FAQ
What type of laptop should I get?
The very first thing you should think about is what type of laptop will be best for you. There are traditional clamshells, 2-in-1’s, and even Chromebooks. If you want something that is portable and can work as both a laptop and tablet, then a 2-in-1 is a good choice. Traditional clamshells can offer better hardware and often are the way to go for professionals and gamers who require strong performance.
How much processing power will my laptop need?
If it’s CPU power you’re looking for, look for processors with higher numerical names. A Core i7 is more suited to gaming and more intense work than everyday tasks. Intel processors are available in Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9. The higher the number, the more powerful the CPU. If you don’t need a ton of power, Intel Core i5 processors are your best bet, as they offer good performance at a decent price. Basic office and web work gets along just fine on a Core i3. As for AMD options, the Ryzen 3 is good for basic productivity and web browsing, while Ryzen 5 chips rival Intel’s Core i5 as solid all-arounders. If you need more power, the Ryzen 7 chip is well suited for content creation like video editing. Finally, if you’re dealing with 4K video, spring for a Ryzen 9.
What’s the difference between discrete graphics and integrated graphics for laptops?
You’ll want a discrete graphics card for hardcore gaming or editing videos. It’s separate from the processor, so you can expect higher performance out of it. Integrated graphics, on the other hand, are attached to the CPU and uses less power as a result. This is perfectly fine for everyday tasks, especially if you’re not doing anything that’s graphics-intensive.
How much memory does a laptop need?
8GB of RAM is zippy enough for general use. If you’ve got a gaming laptop, 16GB of RAM is the way to go, and content creators will want even more.
How big should my laptop display be?
If you’re a video editor or someone who does a lot of multimedia work, you’ll want a display that’s anywhere from 15- to 17-inches. The sweet spot is really anywhere from 13- to 14-inches, though. The bigger the display, the heavier your laptop is going to be. A 13- or 14-inch display is the best in terms of portability and value.