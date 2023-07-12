Best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day, July 12: Discounts on Dell, HP, Asus and more

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is here and it’s one of the best chances of the year to score big on some great laptop deals. This year, Prime Day will run from July 11 through July 12 and should include great deals on everything from gaming laptops to productivity machines.

We’ve sifted through all of the humdrum sales to pinpoint only the very best laptops on sale during this year’s Prime Day. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these steep discounts. Not a Prime member? Not a problem. By signing up for the 30-day trial, you can get Amazon Prime for free.

We’re also including deals from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Our picks offer strong processing and graphics performance, and we also take battery life, form factor, budget, and display size/quality into consideration. Looking for more information on the best laptops? Check out our picks for best gaming laptops, best laptops for college students, best laptops under $500, and the very best laptops in every category.

Best Prime Day productivity and everyday laptop deals

Great deals from the likes of Amazon as well as other retailers such as BestBuy, Dell, and Newegg are underway. If you’re looking for a productivity laptop then the best value pick is the Acer Swift X Creator Laptop. For $170 off on Amazon, this Acer laptop comes with a Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU. Plus it’s only 0.7-inches thick and weighs in at a very reasonable 3.31 pounds. Alternatively, if you are looking to get your hands on Apple’s finest then Amazon is offering a rare sale on the Apple MacBook Pro 2023 model for $200 off.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptop deals are on a tear right now. Currently we are seeing some all time lows on great picks such as the Alienware m17 R5 for a mouth-watering $1,000 off on Dell. It’s loaded with upsides, including a Ryzen 9 processor, an Nvidia RTX 3070Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, which is enough to do 4K gaming. The 17-inch display is also capable of a staggeringly fast 480Hz refresh rate so you’ll never have to worry about your opponents having a speed advantage.

On the budget side of things, the Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $300 off. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this model. It provides some solid budget gaming specs, too. You’ll get a Ryzen 5 processor and an RTX 3050 GPU. The 8GB of RAM could be better, but it does have an additional open DDR5 slot in case you wish to pop in some another 8GB of RAM for an upgrade in the future.