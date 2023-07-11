Best laptop deals for Prime Day July 2023: Discounts on Dell, HP, Asus and more

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is here and it’s one of the best chances of the year to score big on some great laptop deals. This year, Prime Day will run from July 11 through July 12 and should include great deals on everything from gaming PCs to all-in-ones, as well as more traditional desktop machines.
We’ve sifted through all of the humdrum sales to pinpoint only the very best laptops on sale during this year’s Prime Day. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these steep discounts. Not a Prime member? Not a problem. By signing up for the 30-day trial, you can get Amazon Prime for free.
We’re also including deals from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. Our picks offer strong processing and graphics performance, and we also take battery life, form factor, budget, and display size/quality into consideration. Looking for more information on the best laptops? Check out our picks for best gaming laptops, best laptops for college students, best laptops under $500, and the very best laptops in every category.
Best Prime Day productivity and everyday laptop deals
- Acer Swift X Creator Laptop, Ryzen 7/RTX 3050Ti/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/ 14-inch 1080p display, $902.66 (16% off on Amazon)
- Dell Inspiron 2-in-1, Core i7 Evo/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 1200p touch display, $899.99 (28% off on BestBuy)
- Dell XPS 15, Core i7 Evo/Arc A370M/16GB SSD/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $999.99 (33% off on BestBuy)
- LG Gram (2022), Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,166.00 (22% off on Amazon)
- MSI Creator 17, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 2160p 120Hz display, $1,999.00 (27% off on Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Pro 2023, M2 Pro/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, $1,799.00 (10% off on Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Air 2023, M2/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, $1,199.00 (8% off on Amazon)
Great deals from the likes of Amazon as well as other retailers such as BestBuy, Dell, and Newegg are underway. If you’re looking for a productivity laptop then the best value pick is the Acer Swift X Creator Laptop. For $170 off on Amazon, this Acer laptop comes with a Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU. Plus it’s only 0.7-inches thick and weighs in at a very reasonable 3.31 pounds. Alternatively, if you are looking to get your hands on Apple’s finest then Amazon is offering a rare sale on the latest 15-inch Macbook Air sale for $100 off or the Apple MacBook Pro 2023 model for $200 off.
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals
- Alienware m17 R5, Ryzen 9/RX 6850M XT/32GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz refresh rate display, $1,199.99 (49% off on Dell)
- Dell G16 Gaming Laptop, Core i7/RTX 3050Ti/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 1600p 165Hz refresh rate display, $899.99 (28% off on Dell)
- Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop, Core i7/RTX 3050Ti/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz refresh rate display, $1,149.99 (6% off on Amazon)
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, Core i7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/14-inch 1200p 165Hz refresh rate display, $879.99 (45% off on BestBuy)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus, Ryzen 9/RTX 3080/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz refresh rate display, $1,429.99 (35% off on BestBuy)
- Asus TUF Gaming laptop, Core i7/RTX 4070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz refresh rate display, $1,149.99 (18% off on BestBuy)
- Gigabyte G5, Core i5/RTX 4060/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz refresh rate display, $899.00 (18% off on Newegg)
Gaming laptop deals are on a tear right now. Currently we are seeing some all time lows on great picks such as the Alienware m17 R5 for a mouth-watering $1,150 off on Dell. It’s loaded with upsides, including a Ryzen 9 processor, a Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, and a whopping 32GB of RAM, which is enough to do 4K gaming. The 17-inch display is also capable of a blazing fast 360Hz refresh rate so you’ll never have to worry about your opponents having a speed advantage.
FAQ
What type of laptop should I get?
The very first thing you should think about is what type of laptop will be best for you. There are traditional clamshells, 2-in-1’s, and even Chromebooks. If you want something that is portable and can work as both a laptop and tablet, then a 2-in-1 is a good choice. Traditional clamshells can offer better hardware and often are the way to go for professionals and gamers who require strong performance.
How much processing power will I need?
If it’s CPU power you’re looking for, look for processors with higher numerical names. A Core i7 is more suited to gaming and more intense work than everyday tasks. Intel processors are available in Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9. The higher the number, the more powerful the CPU. If you don’t need a ton of power, Intel Core i5 processors are your best bet, as they offer good performance at a decent price. Basic office and web work gets along just fine on a Core i3. As for AMD options, the Ryzen 3 is good for basic productivity and web browsing, while Ryzen 5 chips rival Intel’s Core i5 as solid all-arounders. If you need more power, the Ryzen 7 chip is well suited for content creation like video editing. Finally, if you’re dealing with 4K video, spring for a Ryzen 9.
What’s the difference between discrete graphics and integrated graphics?
You’ll want a discrete graphics card for hardcore gaming or editing videos. It’s separate from the processor, so you can expect higher performance out of it. Integrated graphics, on the other hand, are attached to the CPU and uses less power as a result. This is perfectly fine for everyday tasks, especially if you’re not doing anything that’s graphics-intensive.
What about memory?
8GB of RAM is zippy enough for general use. If you’ve got a gaming laptop, 16GB of RAM is the way to go, and content creators will want even more.
How big should my display be?
If you’re a video editor or someone who does a lot of multimedia work, you’ll want a display that’s anywhere from 15- to 17-inches. The sweet spot is really anywhere from 13- to 14-inches, though. The bigger the display, the heavier your laptop is going to be. A 13- or 14-inch display is the best in terms of portability and value.