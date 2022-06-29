Best Prime Day laptop deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

If you’ve been shopping around for a brand new laptop, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is slated to arrive on July 12 and 13, 2022. However, you can find some killer laptop deals ahead of the two-day event.
Prime Day is Amazon’s annual event that offers awesome deals on everything from headphones and laptops to pool noodles and sundresses. However, the catch is these deals are only accessible to Prime members. Not a Prime member? Not a problem. By signing up for the 30-day trial, you can actually get Amazon Prime for free. If hunting down the right laptop deals stresses you out, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The team at PCWorld is here to help.
Expect to see awesome laptop deals from popular brands like Asus, HP, Acer, and Dell. In this article, we’ll highlight a slew of laptops that pack a punch in both the processing and graphics department. We’ll also take battery life and display quality into consideration. Whether you’re a content creator or a student, the idea is to guide you toward the best laptop that will meet your specific needs. Read on to learn more about what to expect this Prime Day.
Prime Day laptop deals: What to expect
Last year on Prime Day, we saw quite a number of good deals on laptops, especially Chromebooks and Lenovo Ideapads. The discounts ranged anywhere from 20 to 60 percent off. This year we expect to see awesome discounts on Chromebooks and 2-in-1 laptops.
Chromebooks are great for students because of their long battery life and robust builds. 2-in-1’s, on the other hand, are suitable for those who travel often. There may even be some steep discounts on gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3080 GPUs. Although Prime Day is an Amazon event, competing retailers are catching on and having their own summer sales as well. We’ll include those retailers (Best Buy, Walmart, etc) in this round-up.
Early Prime Day laptop deals
XPG Xenia 15
From: Amazon
Was: $2,499.99
Now: $1,699.99 32%
The XPG Xenia 15 is something of a rare gem in the sand dune, as it’s a lightweight gaming laptop. That’s not super common. The laptop itself weighs just a little over four pounds, which is rather svelte for a gaming machine. According to our tester, the Xenia runs quiet as well. Most gaming laptops sound like a rocket that’s about to be launched into space. Let’s switch gears and take a quick peek under the hood, yeah?
The Xenia is rocking an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. In other words, you can expect reliable performance and stable frame rates. If you’re looking for powerful performance in a compact package, then the XPG Xenia is definitely worth it.
Acer Aspire 5
From: Walmart
Was: $549.99
Now: $379
With its reliable performance and robust build, the Acer Aspire 5 is a fantastic laptop for productivity. It’s rocking an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. The keyboard is really nice, too. It has a super spacious layout, which is great for longer typing sessions. If you’re in the market for an everyday laptop that won’t break the bank, the Aspire 5 is definitely worth considering.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
From: Best Buy
Was: $419
Now: $149
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a decent laptop for students or those on a tight budget. It has an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 @ 2GHz processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s not too shabby, especially for everyday tasks like checking e-mail and surfing the web. The Flex is a 2-in-1 as well, which really ups the versatility. That means you can prop it up like a tent or swing the screen around and use it like a tablet. In our review, the tester also praised the comfortable keyboard and punchy audio. Overall, this is a good laptop that tics off a lot of boxes.
HP Victus 16
From: Amazon
Was: $929.99
Now: $843 9%
If you’re looking for a budget gaming laptop, the HP Victus 16 is a nice choice. This laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The 16-inch 1080p display is huge and the maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The keyboard is nice and springy, too. It’s not the most powerful gaming laptop in the world, so you may need to dial down the graphics on more visually demanding games. That said, it’s still an excellent value.
Lenovo Yoga 9i
From: Best Buy
Was: $1,449.99
Now: $1,049.99
If you need all-day battery life, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the one to pick. When we ran our battery test, which cycles through videos and various tasks, the laptop lasted for about 16 hours. That’s one heck of a result. In terms of build quality, the laptop really lives up to its premium billing. It has all the goodies you’d expect from the Yoga line.
The Yoga 9i has an all-metal chassis that feels rock-solid. There’s no flex in the keyboard tray, either. The 14-inch 1080p IPS display is bright and vibrant as well. capable of producing up to 410 nits. For internals, it’s packing an Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. If you’re looking for a portable laptop that’ll last for a while on a single charge, the Yoga is a phenomenal option.