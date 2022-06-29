Best Prime Day laptop deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

If you’ve been shopping around for a brand new laptop, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is slated to arrive on July 12 and 13, 2022. However, you can find some killer laptop deals ahead of the two-day event.

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual event that offers awesome deals on everything from headphones and laptops to pool noodles and sundresses. However, the catch is these deals are only accessible to Prime members. Not a Prime member? Not a problem. By signing up for the 30-day trial, you can actually get Amazon Prime for free. If hunting down the right laptop deals stresses you out, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The team at PCWorld is here to help.

Expect to see awesome laptop deals from popular brands like Asus, HP, Acer, and Dell. In this article, we’ll highlight a slew of laptops that pack a punch in both the processing and graphics department. We’ll also take battery life and display quality into consideration. Whether you’re a content creator or a student, the idea is to guide you toward the best laptop that will meet your specific needs. Read on to learn more about what to expect this Prime Day.

Prime Day laptop deals: What to expect

Last year on Prime Day, we saw quite a number of good deals on laptops, especially Chromebooks and Lenovo Ideapads. The discounts ranged anywhere from 20 to 60 percent off. This year we expect to see awesome discounts on Chromebooks and 2-in-1 laptops.

Chromebooks are great for students because of their long battery life and robust builds. 2-in-1’s, on the other hand, are suitable for those who travel often. There may even be some steep discounts on gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3080 GPUs. Although Prime Day is an Amazon event, competing retailers are catching on and having their own summer sales as well. We’ll include those retailers (Best Buy, Walmart, etc) in this round-up.

Early Prime Day laptop deals