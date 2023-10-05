The best early October Prime Day 2023 Chromebook deals are live

Amazon’s October Prime Day Chromebook deals are back for 2023, with some solid early Chromebook sales in the days before Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” begin on October 10 and 11.

As we’ve done with previous Amazon Prime Day sales, we examine Amazon and its competitors for the best deals on Chromebooks. We’ve summarized what you can expect during Amazon’s October Prime Day sales event, but the short answer is: sales, though limited to those who sign up for Amazon Prime (which you can do for free).

However, we’ve also curated deals from other top retailers, including Best Buy, Newegg, and Target, to find the best Chromebook deals.

Best early October Prime Day Chromebook deals

We’re not seeing the “perfect” October Prime Day deal yet, but the Samsung Chromebook 4+ looks to be the best of the bunch. I’m looking for at least three out of four requirements: a good discount, a (relatively) modern processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1080p screen.

I’m not a huge fan of 4GB of RAM, but I encourage users to pick Chromebooks with large, viewable screens. The first three entries (the Samsing, Asus, and Acer) satisfy that requirement. I’d much prefer you buy the HP Chromebooks we’ve listed, but that 768p display is a little iffy, and the Core i3 model is basically $300. That’s a good price for that particular hardware combination, but some people prefer lower prices.

The Chromebook makers would prefer you buy the higher-priced gaming Chromebooks. Those can be worth it, as good hardware is suited for a variety of tasks. I’m just not seeing those Chromebooks on sale right now, which is why I’ve opted to push you to the Acer Chromebooks (the Spin 513 or the 317) at the bottom of the list. Don’t worry about Arm processors like the Snapdragon, as they’re generally considered more efficient. We don’t always recommend Windows PCs with an Arm chip inside, but in Chromebooks they’re quite suitable.

We’ll continue to monitor these Chromebook sales as the October Prime Days approach.

What to think about when buying a Chromebook

Generally, Chromebooks tend to fall into three categories: ultracheap models at about $100, which can offer solid discounts but can hide gotchas like a subpar screen; midrange $200 to $350 Chromebooks, the typical price point; and premium Chromebooks at $500 and above. The latter are essentially PC laptops with Google’s Chrome OS on top, and might be too expensive for your tastes. Our story recommending Chromebooks over Windows laptops may help you decide, as might our recommendations for the best Chromebooks. We have a more detailed comparison of laptops versus Chromebooks, too.

Discounted Chromebooks used to cut corners, like using 768p screens. We try to highlight more eye-pleasing 1080p screens, but smaller Chromebooks may look just fine with an older screen instead. Unlike a laptop, you should worry less about the processor: An Intel Core chip guarantees solid performance, but Celerons are much more common. Don’t snub either a Qualcomm Snapdragon or Mediatek Arm chip, either. Instead, Chromebooks with more memory generally perform a bit better. Consider a USB-C dongle to connect to an external display, if it doesn’t already come with an HDMI port.

Google Chrome OS-powered notebooks have a support window. Once closed, they will not receive any additional features, patches, or security or OS updates. However, Google recently extended this support window to a full 10 years, which alleviates some of those concerns. We take this into account with our recommendations.

FAQ 1. How much should I pay for a Chromebook during October Prime Day? Expect to pay between $170 to $250 or so, depending on the configuration. You’ll see bargain-basement options below $100, and more premium versions will cost $300 and above. 2. How will I know a good deal on an October Prime Day Chromebook? Look first at the screen: A large 1080p display is a good starting point. If the system memory is 8GB, that also signals a quality Chromebook. Don’t be so concerned about the microprocessor, as they tend to vary between Intel Pentium and Celeron processors and Arm (Qualcomm and Mediatek) processors. Anything powered by an Intel Core chip or AMD Ryzen (not an A-series) chip should deliver solid performance. 3. Does a Chromebook’s brand matter? Virtually all Chromebooks are manufactured by name brands: HP, Samsung, Asus, and so on. If you trust a laptop brand, its Chromebooks should be equally trustworthy. 4. Are the best Chromebook deals during October Prime Day at Amazon? Amazon hopes so. We check other retailers, though, because we often find aggressive pricing from especially Best Buy, Target, and Walmart during the week of the October Prime Days. If we find a Chromebook deal from another retailer, we’ll include it.

Updated on Oct. 4, 2013 with early October Prime Day sales.