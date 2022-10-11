Best Chromebook deals: Top picks for October Prime Day

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale for Oct. 11 and Oct 12, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is here. We’ve curated the best Chromebook deals available during the Prime Early Access sale both from Amazon and other online retailers, so now is indeed the time to pull the trigger on a great discounted machine.

You’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime (for free) to take advantage of Amazon’s Early Access Sale Chromebook deals. Other retailers have announced similar sales: Target ran its Deal Days between Oct. 6-8, and Newegg’s FantasTech Sale II is on now, running Oct. 10 to 13.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Chromebook deals

You’ll probably find a good Chromebook deal somewhere, though it’s often difficult to tell which Chromebook is a good value. Manufacturers may sell older Chromebooks at steep discounts, taking advantage of consumer ignorance about processor generations and support lifecycles. Not these. We’ve factored in the Chromebook support window to our recommendations below, which tends to extend for between two to five years on discounted Chromebooks. We’re focusing on modern, more powerful Chromebook processors, too.

What makes this October Prime Day sale special? The extraordinary number of 1080p Chromebooks on sale (versus sales on Chromebooks with 768p displays), which are easier on your eyes and your kids’ eyes, too. The Lenovo Flex 5i 13 is an absolute steal, and the 14e below it is solid, too. In fact, you can’t go wrong with the top five entries in our list.

Walmart is offering a Samsung Chromebook 4 with a 768p 11.6-inch screen for a terrific price of $109.99, or 63% off. But the specs (Celeron N4020/4GB RAM/32GB SSD) call out an N4020 Celeron processor in the title and a far older N3450 in the specifications. Make sure it has what you’re hoping for before you buy.

What to think about when buying a Chromebook

Generally, Chromebooks tend to fall into three categories: ultracheap models at about $100, which can offer solid discounts but can hide gotchas like a subpar screen; midrange $200-$350 Chromebooks, the typical price point; and premium Chromebooks at $500 and above. These expensive ones are essentially PC laptops with Google’s Chrome OS on top, and may be too expensive. Our story on laptops versus Chromebooks may help you decide, as might our 2022 recommendations for the best Chromebook.

Normally, we’d suggest you buy a Chromebook with 1080p resolution or above, but 768p displays can work fine, especially on smaller screens. Consider a USB-C dongle to connect to an external display. An Intel Core chip is pretty much a guarantee of solid performance, but can be more expensive, too. Celerons are much more common, and Snapdragon or Arm (MediaTek) chips are too.

Updated at 2:00 AM on Oct. 11 with additional deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.