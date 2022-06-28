Prime Day Chromebook deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

Prime Day is Amazon’s members-only deals event scheduled for July 12 and 13, 2022. In this article, you’ll find PCWorld’s top picks for Prime Day Chromebook deals—the best discounts we could find on Chromebooks from Amazon and other retailers. To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership—here’s our primer on how to sign up for Amazon Prime for free. We also have a primer on how to snag Amazon’s fleeting lightning deals.

As you might have discovered during last year’s Prime Day (June 21 and June 22, 2021), the concept of a specific “Prime Day” is, well, flexible. Amazon and other retailers will offer early Prime Day deals before the event has even begun. What you need to know, however, is what a good deal actually is—and that’s where we come in. We’ll take a look at the available Chromebook deals, tell you what makes a Chromebook deal worthy of your attention, and add what context we can: relevant reviews, and how soon that Chromebook’s support will expire. Our story on choosing a Chromebook versus a laptop has more on that.

Prime Day Chromebook deals: What to expect

We’d expect manufacturers will pursue the same strategies for Prime Day as they did during holiday Chromebook sales: unload older Chromebooks at steep discounts, taking advantage of consumer ignorance about processors and support lifecycles.

Weirdly, that’s not always the trap you might expect. While Google may only support an older Chromebook for a few years longer, Chromebooks aren’t that expensive, so the risk is low. Indeed, a $300 Chromebook is far less expensive than a new iPhone. Chromebook retail prices are often between $150 and $450 or so, making a Chromebook investment less expensive than other products. While we’re unlikely to see the sort of substantial 40 to 50 percent discounts we saw over the 2021 holidays, spot discounts of $100 (or about 30 percent) don’t seem unlikely. On Prime Day 2021, we saw the Chromebook Spin 311 selling for a massive 55 percent off on Amazon.

Last year, Acer and Lenovo seemed to generate the most Prime Day Chromebook deals, so it might be a good idea to familiarize yourself our list of the best Chromebooks. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is our overall pick for the best Chromebook, so keep your eyes peeled for Spin 713 sales. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 also offers the best keyboard alongside a nice 1080p display, but the performance is a little lacking—and that’s usually a sign that a Chromebook sale may be on the way.

Chromebook deals may cut corners in certain ways. A low-resolution display less than 1080p can be a gotcha, as can 4GB of memory or an older processor. An Intel Core chip is pretty much a guarantee of solid performance, but can be more expensive, too. (Intel Celeron chips are more common.) Chromebooks can accommodate less memory and processing power than Windows, but a Chromebook with 8GB of memory will generally meet your needs.

Early Prime Day Chromebook deals