Best early October Prime Day computer deals

Amazon’s second Prime Day sales event of the year is just around the corner. This year, October Prime Day will run from October 10 through October 11, and should include great deals on everything from gaming PCs to all-in-ones, as well as more traditional desktop machines.

The deals are already underway and we’ve curated the best sales on computers from all over the internet. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Amazon’s steep discounts. If you aren’t a member already, check out our guide for how to get Amazon Prime for free.

This year, we’re seeing some great deals on desktop computers, particularly gaming PCs and all-in-ones. Other retailers have jumped in on the October Prime Day action, and some of the best desktop PC deals can even be found outside of Amazon, so we’ve included those deals too.

Best Prime Day deals on productivity and gaming desktops

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Skytech Shadow. This budget gaming PC comes with everything you need to do 1080p gaming with ray-tracing for a killer price. There aren’t likely to be many deals for a computer sporting an RTX 3060 this Prime Day.

If you’re looking to grab a gaming PC with the latest and greatest performance features than you’re in luck. There are so many great deals right now on gaming desktops with the latest Intel processors and Nvidia GPUs that it was hard for me to pick the best. Top of the bunch, though, is the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i for $750 off on Lenovo. This is just a killer deal on a top-notch gaming rig that comes with the latest 13th-gen processor and a brilliant RTX 4080 GPU—they’re already low on stock though so grab it while you can.

Best Prime Day deals on all-in-one computers

I’m already seeing some really good deals on HP’s website for their all-in-ones. The HP AiO 27 model comes with some solid productivity features for a very reasonable price. The Ryzen 7 GPU and 16GB of storage should be more than enough to accomplish all of your productivity tasks and everyday browsing needs. The HP Envy 34, HP’s top-of-the-line premium all-in-one model, is also on sale. While deals on this AiO are few and far between, it’s still early so keep your eyes on this model as it may become even cheaper in the next few days.