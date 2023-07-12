Best computer deals for Amazon Prime Day, July 12: Top discounts on PC desktops

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is here, which means you have the chance to score some great tech deals. This year, Prime Day will run from July 11 through July 12, and should include great deals on everything from gaming PCs to all-in-ones, as well as more traditional desktop machines.

The deals are already underway and we’ve curated the best sales on computers from all over the internet. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these steep discounts. If you aren’t a member already, check out our guide for how to get Amazon Prime for free.

This year, we’re seeing some great deals on desktop computers, particularly gaming PCs and all-in-ones. Other retailers have jumped in on the Prime Day action, and some of the best desktop PC deals can even be found outside of Amazon, so we’ve included those deals too.

Best Prime Day productivity and gaming desktop deals:

This Prime Day Amazon has some of the most attractive offers. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on sale from Amazon for $222 off is a standout budget gaming PC with a Core i5 processor and an RTX 3060 GPU—that’s enough to game at 1080p with decent framerates in pretty much all modern games. Alternatively, for just about the same price you can opt for the Acer Nitro 50 for $510 off on Newegg which comes with a Core i5 processor and an RTX 3050 GPU. Ultimately the better value will come down to your intended use. If gaming is your main priority then opt for the HP model with an RTX 3060. But if you need your computer for work or other multipurpose use then save yourself a little bit of money and go with the Acer Nitro 50 which comes with more RAM.

Best Prime Day all-in-one computer deals:

If you’re in the market for an all-in-one (AiO) desktop computer then you’re in luck. Great deals are abundant for Dell Inspiron AiOs and a variety of HP’s AiO lineup. Our favorites so far include the HP AiO 27 for $390 off on HP’s website and the Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Business AiO for $100 from Amazon. The HP AiO 27 delivers strong performance with a Core i7 CPU and comes with loads of onboard SSD storage. The Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 is a top-notch premium business AiO with an insane 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.