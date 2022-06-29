Best Prime Day computer deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

It’s almost Amazon Prime Day and that means you can score some substantial discounts on all kinds of products, including deals on desktop PCs. So, if you’ve been looking to upgrade your home office computer or gaming desktop, Prime Day may present the perfect opportunity.

Amazon’s summer sales extravaganza is open to Prime members and will last for 48 hours, beginning on July 12th, 2022. Not a Prime member? Check out our guide for how to get Amazon Prime for free. In addition, you can plan for some great savings by snagging Prime Day lightning deals.

In recent years, other retailers have joined in on Amazon’s pseudo-holiday and will also be offering their own deals. Below, you’ll find the best desktop PC deals leading up to, and during, Prime Day 2022. Be sure to keep checking back, as these deals will be continually updated.

Prime Day computer deals: What to expect

This Prime Day could be particularly good for desktop PC deals. Last year, due to continuing shortages of GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, there weren’t a lot of deals for high-end gaming desktops. However, these GPUs are back in stock, and the latest trends show them coming in under MSRP. This bodes well for people looking to score a deal on a pre-built gaming PC.

Beyond that, Prime Day’s July timing could be an opportunity for retailers to offload stock in anticipation for the next generation of computer hardware later this year.

If you’re in the market for a home office PC, expect discounts on productivity machines loaded with dependable Intel Core or Ryzen processors and DDR4 RAM. Last year, Amazon discounts for these computers often ranged from 10 to 20 percent.

Don’t just look to Amazon, though. Some major manufacturers such as Dell, Lenovo, and HP provide nice discounts on their own desktop PC lines. Lenovo had some staggering deals of up to 62 percent off on their towers last year, and more of the same can be expected this year. Dell, meanwhile, is already ahead of the game, offering discounts on their Alienware gaming desktops.

Early Prime Day computer deals