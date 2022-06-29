Best Prime Day computer deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

It’s almost Amazon Prime Day and that means you can score some substantial discounts on all kinds of products, including deals on desktop PCs. So, if you’ve been looking to upgrade your home office computer or gaming desktop, Prime Day may present the perfect opportunity.
Amazon’s summer sales extravaganza is open to Prime members and will last for 48 hours, beginning on July 12th, 2022. Not a Prime member? Check out our guide for how to get Amazon Prime for free. In addition, you can plan for some great savings by snagging Prime Day lightning deals.
In recent years, other retailers have joined in on Amazon’s pseudo-holiday and will also be offering their own deals. Below, you’ll find the best desktop PC deals leading up to, and during, Prime Day 2022. Be sure to keep checking back, as these deals will be continually updated.
Prime Day computer deals: What to expect
This Prime Day could be particularly good for desktop PC deals. Last year, due to continuing shortages of GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, there weren’t a lot of deals for high-end gaming desktops. However, these GPUs are back in stock, and the latest trends show them coming in under MSRP. This bodes well for people looking to score a deal on a pre-built gaming PC.
Beyond that, Prime Day’s July timing could be an opportunity for retailers to offload stock in anticipation for the next generation of computer hardware later this year.
If you’re in the market for a home office PC, expect discounts on productivity machines loaded with dependable Intel Core or Ryzen processors and DDR4 RAM. Last year, Amazon discounts for these computers often ranged from 10 to 20 percent.
Don’t just look to Amazon, though. Some major manufacturers such as Dell, Lenovo, and HP provide nice discounts on their own desktop PC lines. Lenovo had some staggering deals of up to 62 percent off on their towers last year, and more of the same can be expected this year. Dell, meanwhile, is already ahead of the game, offering discounts on their Alienware gaming desktops.
Early Prime Day computer deals
Skytech Chronos Gaming PC
From: GameStop
Was: $1,120.00
Now: $784.97 (30%)
Skytech always offers great deals around Prime Day and this budget model proves it. Its specs may fall toward the low end of gaming desktops, but it sure looks nice!
With an AMD Ryzen 5 3600, a GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD, this can set up a budget gamer to play games at 1080p with decent frame rates. At the normal retail price, this wouldn’t seem like such a great offer, but the 30 percent discount has us reconsidering. If you want a budget option with vibrant RGB fans, look no further.
Alienware Aurora R10
From: Dell
Was: $1,749.99
Now: $1,299.99 (25%)
Get this sleek Alienware Ryzen 5000 series desktop from Dell at a discount before the Prime Day sales event even begins.
Not only will it look sleek and futuristic in your gaming room, but it will get you those buttery smooth frame rates in your favorite titles. It comes stocked with a Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Due to the shortage of graphics cards last year, Alienware was short on deals. So if you’re looking to snag an Alienware on sale, you’re in luck. Expect more Alienware models to go on sale as we approach Prime Day.
Skytech Shiva Gaming PC
From: Amazon
Was: $1,899.99
Now: $1,439.99 (24%)
Another Skytech computer on sale pre-Prime Day. This model is more of a midrange option with a Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3070, 16GB of Ram, and a 1TB SSD. With these specs, you can expect to get up to 60+ FPS in most modern games at crisp resolutions of 1440p.
This is also the lowest price this model has ever been, so you know you’re getting a good deal. While none of the components here necessarily stand out to make this a steal, everything together at this price makes it worthy of consideration.
HP Envy
From: BestBuy
Was: $969.99
Now: $799.99 (17%)
The HP Envy is a workhorse. It would make a great family computer or a perfectly fine home office desktop. You won’t be able to game with the integrated graphics, but it should handle most other day-to-day productivity tasks no problem.
The main selling point here is the CPU. The i7-12700 alone, usually seen in much nicer models, retails for almost half the cost of this desktop. Other draws are the 1TB SSD giving you plenty of onboard storage for all of your files and 16Gb of RAM to help with multitasking.
Omen GT13-0090
From: Amazon
Was: $3499.95
Now: $3125.89 (11%)
Omen PCs generally opt for more minimalist aesthetics, but are nonetheless top-of-the-line gaming rigs stocked with the best components money can buy. The GT13-0090 is no different.
Stacked with an RTX 3090, 10th Gen i9-10850K CPU, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, this desktop can do just about anything you want. If you’ve got some cash to burn, grab this deal and put your savings towards some new peripherals instead.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming Desktop Computer
From: Adorama
Was: $1,799.99
Now: $1,599.99 11%
This CyberPowerPC comes loaded with an Intel Core i7-11700KF CPU, a respectable 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3060.
While hardcore gamers might be looking for a more top-end GPU, the 3060 should be able to handle most game settings on high and the 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM will keep your loading times down to a minimum. Plus, to top it off, the system comes with a keyboard and mouse sporting custom RGB lighting.