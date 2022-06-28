Save $700 on this luxurious Gigabyte 4K OLED gaming monitor

If you’re looking for a deal on a jaw-dropping monitor, we’ve found it. A 48-inch class 4K OLED high refresh rate gaming monitor from Gigabyte’s Aorus brand is on sale for $800 at Newegg. That’s $700 off the MSRP and an excellent price for the monitor that has almost every display buzz word imaginable.

The actual display size of the Aorus FO48U is 47.53-inches and the resolution is the aforementioned 3840-by-2160 (4K). The refresh rate is 120Hz. That’s not a ton, but given the current state of graphics card performance at this high end resolution, it’s plenty. The response time is also one millisecond and it supports FreeSync Premium for that stutter-free gaming experience.

This monitor supports HDR10 and hybrid log gamma (HLG) HDR standards. But this monitor does fall a bit short in that area since its peak brightness is 800 to 900 nits, according to Gigabyte. True HDR really needs 1,000 nits. Even so, this is an OLED monitor with 10-bit color depth, meaning the picture should be pretty darn impressive regardless.

This huge monitor is VESA wall mount compatible, and it has two 15-watt and one 20-watt speaker. For ports, it has one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1. Both of these are good for 120Hz. It also has one USB-C port with KVM support, two USB 3.0, and one Type-B USB.

If you’ve been looking for a deluxe monitor at a good price, then today is your lucky day.

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte Aorus 48-inch OLED gaming monitor for $800 at Newegg.]