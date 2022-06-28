Power everything with this dual-USB-C Anker wall charger for $27

Today, you can get a petite powerhouse for charging up your USB-C devices. Amazon is selling Anker’s Nano Pro USB-C 40W dual-port charger for $27. That’s down from a typical $36.

This charger is small at 1.37 inches by 1.34 inches by 1.8. That’s close to the size you get for a 20 watt charger and the output here is double that. The charger prongs are not foldable, but at this size that’s not as much of an issue.

The Nano Pro supports iPhone and Samsung fast charging, and it’ll pump out enough power to charge a MacBook–at least when you’re only using one port. The charger’s maximum output is 40 watts combined, so when double charging, it’s best suited to mobile devices like tablets and phones. Anker also has a built-in dynamic temperature sensor and a power tuner chip to monitor temps and power to prevent damage to the charger and your devices.

Anker’s Nano Pro comes in four different colors, but today’s sale is only available for the lavender charger. There are also white, black, and blue options available at a higher price.

[Today’s deal: Anker Nano Pro charger in lavender for $27 at Amazon.]