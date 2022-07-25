Get over 40 hours of web3 skills training for $40

Learn how to code the next generation of web apps without devoting years of your life to college. Enrollment in the Complete Web3 Programming Masterclass Bundle is discounted to just $40 this week, so it’s more affordable than ever!

The Complete Web3 Programming Masterclass Bundle shows students how to code web apps that use blockchain technology. Through eight courses, students learn how to interact with the blockchain via the Python programming language, get acquainted with JavaScript libraries, and discover how to build apps that store data in a decentralized manner.

The training content in this package is delivered by Mammoth Interactive, a highly rated and respected source for web-based technical training. And students will enjoy access to the courses for life, so there’s no rush to finish. You can take them when you wish, how you wish, and complete them as quickly or slowly as you need.

You might think that blockchain is only associated with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The truth is there’ll be many cases in future gaming, governmental applications, health care, banking, and more. If you want to get up to speed, then the Complete Web3 Programming Masterclass Bundle may be one of the more accessible ways to learn it at just $40.

