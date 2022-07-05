Home / Entertainment
Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2022: TVs, laptops, and more

Where one retailer goes, others love to follow. What does that mean for you during Amazon’s Prime Day sale? Expect Walmart Prime Day deals on TVs, laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, and more on July 12 and 13.

In fact, expect to see discounts roll out before the start of Amazon Prime Day. Historically, Walmart likes to start early and go longer. Case in point: Its current “4th of July” deals, which are similar to Amazon’s own early Prime Day deals under a different name. These sales could bode well for the main event, too. Word on the street is that stores have an excess inventory of goods right now, so offloading them could be a goal.

Below is the first set of deals to catch our eye, but more will definitely come. Be sure to also check out Amazon’s best bargains, plus how to get Amazon Prime for free. Reading up on how to snag Prime Day lightning deals and all about Amazon Prime Day 2022 will get you in fighting shape, too.

Early Walmart Prime Day deals

Apple iPad Air 2022 64GB

Apple iPad Air 2022 64GB
1

From: Walmart

Was: $600

Now: $559 ($40 off)

View Deal

This modest deal on the latest iPad Air comes in a variety of colors, and extends to higher-capacity models.

eufy 25C Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum

eufy 25C Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
2

From: Walmart

Was: $249.99

Now: $129.00 (48% off)

View Deal

Anker’s entry-level robot vacuum has plunged in price, making it cheaper than ever to introduce smart gear into your home.

Asus 28-inch TUF Gaming 4K 144Hz IPS gaming monitor

Asus 28-inch TUF Gaming 4K 144Hz IPS gaming monitor
3

From: Walmart

Was: $799

Now: $749 ($50 off)

View Deal

This Asus gaming monitor offers a buttery-smooth gaming experience, thanks to its high refresh rate and compatibilty with FreeSync and G-Sync. It also supports 4K 120 Hz gaming over HDMI for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)
4

From: Walmart

Was: $49.00

Now: $29.98 (39% off)

View Deal

Google’s smart speaker is down to an all-time low, with all four colors (blue, black, white, and pink) part of the markdown.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB
5

From: Walmart

Was: $329

Now: $309 ($20 off)

View Deal

The base model iPad (the last one with a Home button!) gets a small cut as part of the lead-up to Prime Day, making it even more affordable.

HP X360 Touch Chromebook

HP X360 Touch Chromebook
6

From: Walmart

Was: $399.99

Now: $237.60 (41% off)

View Deal

This Chromebook packs in the features: touchscreen, 360-degree hinge, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. The resolution is on the lower side (768p instead of 1080p), but you’re still getting a very good laptop at this price.

Alaina Yee is PCWorld's resident bargain hunter—when she's not covering PC building, computer components, mini-PCs, and more, she's scouring for the best tech deals. Previously her work has appeared in PC Gamer, IGN, Maximum PC, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

