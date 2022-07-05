Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2022: TVs, laptops, and more

Where one retailer goes, others love to follow. What does that mean for you during Amazon’s Prime Day sale? Expect Walmart Prime Day deals on TVs, laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, and more on July 12 and 13.

In fact, expect to see discounts roll out before the start of Amazon Prime Day. Historically, Walmart likes to start early and go longer. Case in point: Its current “4th of July” deals, which are similar to Amazon’s own early Prime Day deals under a different name. These sales could bode well for the main event, too. Word on the street is that stores have an excess inventory of goods right now, so offloading them could be a goal.

Below is the first set of deals to catch our eye, but more will definitely come. Be sure to also check out Amazon’s best bargains, plus how to get Amazon Prime for free. Reading up on how to snag Prime Day lightning deals and all about Amazon Prime Day 2022 will get you in fighting shape, too.

Early Walmart Prime Day deals