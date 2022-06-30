Buy this refurbished Asus Flip Chromebook for just $60 while supplies last

Some people only use their computers for basic tasks such as browsing the web, checking email, and viewing documents. So, if their needs are so simple, why are they spending hundreds on overpowered PCs? Alternatively, Chromebooks — like this refurbished Asus Flip — can do what they need far more affordably.

The Asus Chromebook Flip features a vibrant 10.1-inch touchscreen display, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage. It runs on the ultra-reliable Chrome OS, which means that it starts up quickly and is impervious to malware. Plus the hinge allows you to fold the unit in different configurations, so you can use it as a laptop, a tablet, and even as a presentation screen in one-on-one meetings.

This laptop was professionally refurbished to a grade ‘B’ rating, so it’ll come to you in perfect working order with only a chance of an aesthetic scuff or scratch that won’t impede performance.

The ASUS 10.1″ 16GB Chromebook Flip (Refurbished) is a great option for those who need a mobile computer that can do basic tasks while maintaining affordability. Right now, it’s on sale for just $59.99, which is a tremendous value.

ASUS 10.1″ 16GB Chromebook Flip (Refurbished) – $59.99

