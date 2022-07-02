Get 130 hours of beginner-friendly Python training on sale for just $35

Python is one of the most beginner-friendly programming languages in use. And it’s relevant too, which means it’s an ideal language for aspiring coders to learn. That’s why we’re offering the 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for just $34.99, so anyone can try their hand at it.

This package features 130 hours of training that introduces students to the Python programming language. They’ll learn the basics, get acquainted with the syntax, and discover how Python is used in real-world applications. Upon completion, students walk away with the ability to code their own programs, so they can enter the workforce — albeit in an entry-level capacity.

These courses are delivered by ZENVA, Oak Academy, Mammoth Interactive, and more. They’ve been around a long time and are widely respected within the tech industry.

If you want solid training, the 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is a fantastic option. Right now, this training costs $34.99, which is less than $3 per course.

