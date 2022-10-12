Best Amazon TV deals: Top October Prime Day deals still available

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, officially known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is on now and runs through Oct 12. The October Prime Day TV deals are actually quite amazing, both at Amazon and other major retailers.
You’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime (for free) to take advantage of Amazon’s best Prime Early Access Sale discounts. You can look for all of Amazon’s October Prime Day deals on the Prime Early Access site, but be aware other electronics retailers have announced deals to steal some of Amazon’s thunder, too. Target held its Deal Days from Oct. 6 to 8, and Newegg is running FantasTech Sale II right now between Oct. 10 and 13.
Amazon’s own Fire TV products, along with third-party Fire TV hardware, are on sale—in fact, some of it is already discounted. Amazon is also offering deals on products that have Fire TV software built in, like the Echo Show 15. Several of the October Prime Day deals we’ve listed below are just as good or better than the earlier Prime Day, especially those in our mainstream TV deals section. Half-off sales, ahoy!
Best Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals under $100
- Echo Show 5 (2021 release): $34.99 (59% off at Amazon)
- Echo Show 8 (2021 release): $69.99 (46% off at Amazon)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 720p Fire TV (2018 Model): $99.99, (44% off at Amazon)
Amazon is also selling the older Fire TV Cube for $59.99, 50 percent off with Prime.
Best mainstream Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals
- Echo Show 15: $169.99, (32% off at Amazon)
- TCL 55-inch 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: $299.99 (50% off at Amazon)
- TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Roku TV, $399.99 (50% off at Best Buy)
- TCL 50-inch 4K Smart Roku TV (2021 Model): $279.99, (44% off at Amazon)
- Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Smart Fire TV: $249.99 (38% off at Amazon)
- Samsung 43-inch 4K Crystal HDR TU7000: $299.99 (25% off at Target)
- Vizio V-series 50-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $299.99 (21% off at Target)
- Samsung 32-inch Frame QLED HDR Smart TV with Alexa, $397.99 (17% off at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV: $299.99 (19% off at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K Smart TV: $349.99 (26% off at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $399.99 (22% off at Amazon)
- Samsung QN55Q80BAFXZA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $947.99 (21% off at Newegg)
- Insignia 75-inch F30 4K Smart TV: $549.99 (35% off at Best Buy)
Note that the Insignia 75-inch deal does not offer HDR capability.
Best premium Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals
- LG 55-inch B2 4K UHD OLED TV: $979.99 (39% off at Best Buy)
- Samsung QN75Q60BAFXZA 75-inch QLED Quantum HDR Smart TV: $1,097.99 (21% off at Newegg)
- Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K HDR TV TU7000, $499.99 (23% off at Target)
- Hisense 65-inch ULED Android 4K 120Hz TV w/Alexa, $699.99 (36% off at Amazon)
- LG OLED C1 65-inch Alexa Smart TV, $1,496.99 (40% off at Amazon)
- LG OLED65B1PUA 65-inch Alexa B1 Series (2021), $1,596.99 (35% off at Amazon)
- Samsung QN65S95BAFXZA 65-inch OLED Smart TV: $1,999.99 (33% off at Best Buy)
- Samsung QN75Q80BAFXZA 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,297.99 (30% off at Newegg)
We’re big fans of OLED displays, and two are on sale in the premium TV deals above. But our favorite deal uses ULED technology: The Hisense 65U7G. It offers what you’d want in a premium TV deal: 4K resolution bolstered by HDR10+ and even a 120Hz option for gaming. Plus a fantastic, all-time-low price.
Prime Early Access Sale TV buying advice
Retailers know that amid rampant inflation, consumers are feeling the pinch, so expect older hardware to once again go on sale. If you don’t need the latest HDR capabilities or voice integrations, you may find older premium TVs that are excellent deals. But in some cases, you won’t see big discounts, but that’s because price have already been marked down. For reference, you can consult our home technology site, TechHive, and TechHive’s best TVs for 2022 and how to shop for them.
At this point, 4K TVs are the new normal. So are “smart” TVs. Typically, you have a choice of four interfaces: Amazon’s FireTV interface; Roku’s blocky but easy-to-use interface, also found on separate streaming sticks; Android TV (now rebranded as Google TV), also found on a separate dongle; or the manufacturer’s proprietary interface.
Why link to TechHive’s dongle reviews? Because you don’t absolutely need to buy a smart TV, though integrating the “smart” capabilities into the basic TV saves you another remote.
Otherwise, think about how many HDMI ports each offers, as you might want to connect a game console as well as some other device, like a legacy VCR or DVD player. The difference between midrange and “premium” TVs may be in features you might not think about, such as brightness, contrast, or HDR. Generally, other TV owners have already figured out whether these differences matter, so be sure and skim the online ratings and reviews for TVs you’re considering.
Updated at 9:16 AM PT on Oct. 11 with new deals.