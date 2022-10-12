Best Amazon TV deals: Top October Prime Day deals still available

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, officially known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is on now and runs through Oct 12. The October Prime Day TV deals are actually quite amazing, both at Amazon and other major retailers.

You’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime (for free) to take advantage of Amazon’s best Prime Early Access Sale discounts. You can look for all of Amazon’s October Prime Day deals on the Prime Early Access site, but be aware other electronics retailers have announced deals to steal some of Amazon’s thunder, too. Target held its Deal Days from Oct. 6 to 8, and Newegg is running FantasTech Sale II right now between Oct. 10 and 13.

Amazon’s own Fire TV products, along with third-party Fire TV hardware, are on sale—in fact, some of it is already discounted. Amazon is also offering deals on products that have Fire TV software built in, like the Echo Show 15. Several of the October Prime Day deals we’ve listed below are just as good or better than the earlier Prime Day, especially those in our mainstream TV deals section. Half-off sales, ahoy!

Best Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals under $100

Amazon is also selling the older Fire TV Cube for $59.99, 50 percent off with Prime.

Best mainstream Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals

Note that the Insignia 75-inch deal does not offer HDR capability.

Best premium Prime Early Access Sale TV Deals

We’re big fans of OLED displays, and two are on sale in the premium TV deals above. But our favorite deal uses ULED technology: The Hisense 65U7G. It offers what you’d want in a premium TV deal: 4K resolution bolstered by HDR10+ and even a 120Hz option for gaming. Plus a fantastic, all-time-low price.

Prime Early Access Sale TV buying advice

Retailers know that amid rampant inflation, consumers are feeling the pinch, so expect older hardware to once again go on sale. If you don’t need the latest HDR capabilities or voice integrations, you may find older premium TVs that are excellent deals. But in some cases, you won’t see big discounts, but that’s because price have already been marked down. For reference, you can consult our home technology site, TechHive, and TechHive’s best TVs for 2022 and how to shop for them.

At this point, 4K TVs are the new normal. So are “smart” TVs. Typically, you have a choice of four interfaces: Amazon’s FireTV interface; Roku’s blocky but easy-to-use interface, also found on separate streaming sticks; Android TV (now rebranded as Google TV), also found on a separate dongle; or the manufacturer’s proprietary interface.

Why link to TechHive’s dongle reviews? Because you don’t absolutely need to buy a smart TV, though integrating the “smart” capabilities into the basic TV saves you another remote.

Otherwise, think about how many HDMI ports each offers, as you might want to connect a game console as well as some other device, like a legacy VCR or DVD player. The difference between midrange and “premium” TVs may be in features you might not think about, such as brightness, contrast, or HDR. Generally, other TV owners have already figured out whether these differences matter, so be sure and skim the online ratings and reviews for TVs you’re considering.

Updated at 9:16 AM PT on Oct. 11 with new deals.