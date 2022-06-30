Best Prime Day TV deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

The best Prime Day TV deals don’t necessarily have to occur on Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day sale that takes place on July 12 and 13, 2022. Below we’ve rounded up the best TV discounts in anticipation of Prime Day itself, focusing on Amazon deals, as well as deals from other retailers.

Remember, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime (for free) to take advantage of Amazon’s best TV sales. You should also read our primer on how to plan for Amazon’s lightning deals.

While you’ll find some top-notch TV deals on Prime Day proper, the smart shopper will start looking before Prime Day even begins. Unsure of where to start? Read TechHive’s introduction to TV terminology, which can teach you how to wade through the jargon and help find the best Prime Day TV deals.

Prime Day TV deals: What to expect

It’s no secret that Prime Day’s best TV deals will feature models with hooks into Amazon, right? It’s almost a given that Amazon’s own Fire TVs will be discounted on Prime Day, and any TVs that include Amazon Alexa support should get a prime spot on Prime Day, too. Last year, for example, Insignia’s now-discontinued 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition TV was on sale for $219, or 31 percent off.

We’d expect similar TV deals for this Prime Day—anything with “Fire TV Edition” in its name will likely be discounted, and last year that included TVs from Insignia and Toshiba. In fact, connected TVs (or anything that can connect to Prime Video) did well on Prime Day last year, with TV deals extended to Samsung Smart TVs (20 percent off) and TCL (25 percent to 30 percent off). Again, we’d expect more of the same.

What should you look out for? Upgrades. If you own a 1080p TV, keep an eye out for 4K TV deals. Since 4K TVs are nearly ubiquitous, pricing should be interesting: Inflation will certainly play a role, but manufacturers still want to clear their shelves of older inventory.

Unlike a laptop, however, you probably won’t care if you’re buying the latest and greatest. OLED displays, with the deep blacks and sharp contrast ratio, usually command a premium… but not always. Pay attention to TVs that offer local dimming, as those are the technologies that help HDR TVs look their best. And, of course, size matters, so watch out for those sudden lightning deals on big-screen TVs.

Early Prime Day TV deals

As you can see, Prime Day sales are already in effect. All of the Fire TV deals below are at all-time low prices. While the TCL smart TV isn’t quite at an all-time low price, it’s close.