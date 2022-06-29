Home / PCs & Components
Save $410 on this RTX 3060-powered gaming desktop

HP's online shop has taken $410 off the MSRP of this desktop gaming rig with an Alder Lake Core i7 and an RTX 3060
Celebrate liberty with a brand new desktop PC at a liberating price. HP is selling its Victus by HP 15L gaming desktop for $990 with the checkout code 10JULY4HP. That’s $410 off the MSRP. Not a bad price for a solid 1080p gaming desktop.

The CPU is an Intel “Alder Lake” Core i7-12700 with 12 cores (8 performance, 4 efficiency) and 20 total threads. The CPU has a a boost to 4.9GHz. RAM is 16GB, which is excellent for a gaming rig. Onboard storage is plentiful with a 512GB NVMe SSD for the OS and a few games. There’s also a 1TB 7,200 RPM hard drive for games, documents, photos, and videos.

The graphics card is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 DRAM. This is a no-compromises graphics card for 1080p, meaning it’ll reliably hit 60 frames-per-second or more with graphics settings on ultra for modern games. The desktop also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and loads of ports. You’re getting one Type-C on the front along with four standard USB ports and another four standard ports on the rear.

It’s a very nice looking desktop with good specs for the right price.

[Today’s deal: Victus by HP 15L gaming desktop for $990 at HP.com.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

