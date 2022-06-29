Save $410 on this RTX 3060-powered gaming desktop

Celebrate liberty with a brand new desktop PC at a liberating price. HP is selling its Victus by HP 15L gaming desktop for $990 with the checkout code 10JULY4HP. That’s $410 off the MSRP. Not a bad price for a solid 1080p gaming desktop.

The CPU is an Intel “Alder Lake” Core i7-12700 with 12 cores (8 performance, 4 efficiency) and 20 total threads. The CPU has a a boost to 4.9GHz. RAM is 16GB, which is excellent for a gaming rig. Onboard storage is plentiful with a 512GB NVMe SSD for the OS and a few games. There’s also a 1TB 7,200 RPM hard drive for games, documents, photos, and videos.

The graphics card is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6 DRAM. This is a no-compromises graphics card for 1080p, meaning it’ll reliably hit 60 frames-per-second or more with graphics settings on ultra for modern games. The desktop also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and loads of ports. You’re getting one Type-C on the front along with four standard USB ports and another four standard ports on the rear.

It’s a very nice looking desktop with good specs for the right price.

