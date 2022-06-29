Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with a trio of Eero 6 mesh routers for $194

If you’re a Prime member, you can speed up your home Wi-Fi for under $200 today. Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon is selling a three-pack of the Amazon Eero 6 Plus for $194. The units can cover up to 4,500 square feet in a snuggly blanket of Wi-Fi 6 goodness.

We haven’t reviewed the 6 Plus, but we did look at the more expensive and faster Eero 6E system, giving it four out of five stars. The system on sale today is half the price of the one we reviewed. It features gigabit Ethernet with two ports on each Eero 6 Plus unit. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, which Amazon says is enough to support up to more than 75 connected devices in your home at once.

The Eero 6 Plus system acts as a Zigbee smart home hub for compatible devices. It also works with Alexa to manage Wi-Fi access for family members. However, for that you may need an extra subscription that adds parental controls, ad blocking, and malware filters.

Even without those extras, the Eero 6 Plus looks like a pretty good system to blanket your home in Wi-Fi 6.

[Today’s deal: Eero 6 Plus three-pack for $194 at Amazon.]