See who’s knocking with these killer Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo bundles

The Ring Video Doorbell and bundles with the Echo Show and Stick Up Cam are on sale but only for Prime members.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
The annual summer sales bonanza, Prime Day, edges ever nearer. With the annual event right around the corner, Amazon has a couple of sales on its own devices. Today, we’re featuring Amazon’s sale on the Ring Video Doorbell and a few bundles. In order to take advantage of these deals, you have to be a prime member.

First up is the 2020 version of the Ring Video Doorbell in bronze or silver for $75. That’s down from the usual $100. When we reviewed this version of the Ring, we gave it four out of five stars. It features 1080p video capture, motion detection, two-way audio, and Alexa integration.

Next up is the Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show for $84. That’s down from $185–again in bronze or silver. This is the perfect combo as a Ring starter kit since you can integrate the smart display with the doorbell and see who’s at the door and talk to them.

Finally, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Cam Battery bundle for $175. That’s down from $200. The Stick Up Cam Battery is a indoor/outdoor battery-powered security camera with two-way talk, night vision, and 1080p video capture. We gave the Stick Up Cam four out of five stars in our review. It’s also our second runner-up as the best home security camera overall.

That’s a whole lot of home security goodness you can add to your home at an excellent price as we head into Prime Day next month.

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell and Bundles sale for Prime Members at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

