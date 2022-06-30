The Full Nerd ep 221: CPU and GPU rumors with Moore’s Law Is Dead

In this special episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by Tom of Moore’s Laws is Dead to kick around the massive pile of CPU and GPU rumors that have been building up.

Heading into the second half of the year, will Intel’s 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” crush AMD’s Ryzen 7000? Will We get a Zen 4-based Ryzen chip in older AM4 boards? And will Nvidia’s GeForce 4000 really be that fast? Gordon and Adam talk all this and more with one of most prolific hardware gossipers out there: Tom of Moore’s Law is Dead.

Among the predictions Tom makes is whether Raptor Lake or Zen 4 (and Zen 5) will win the battle for nerd’s hearts and benchmarks and some bonker performance expectations from Nvidia’s GeForce 4000-series. Intel’s much anticipated Arc graphics cards are also heavily discussed—or rather, just where is Intel’s Arc?

