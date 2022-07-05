Prime Day dash cam deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

Are you looking for a second set of eyes to help you on the road? If so, now is a great time to buy a new dash cam. And since it’s almost Amazon Prime Day, that means you can score some great discounts on all kinds of dash cams. If you’re not sure what to look for, don’t worry. We’re here to help you with a roundup of the best dash cam deals leading up to, and during, Prime Day 2022.

Amazon’s summer sales extravaganza is open to Prime members and will last for 48 hours, beginning on July 12th, 2022. Not a Prime member? Check out our guide for how to get Amazon Prime for free. In addition, you can plan for some great savings by snagging Prime Day lightning deals. We also have a comprehensive primer on absolutely everything you should know about Prime Day 2022.

In recent years, other retailers have joined in on the fun and will also be offering their own deals. There are going to be a slew of dash cams for sale and it might seem overwhelming. But we have tested countless dash cams and we’ll help highlight the best deals for you. So if you’re shopping for the latest 4K ultra-high-def cam or just something to discreetly clip onto your rearview mirror, we’re here for you.

Prime Day dash cam deals: What to expect

Last year, we saw some excellent discounts on a lot of our favorite dash cams, including the stellar Nextbase 622 4K UHD. We expect to see similar deals this year with the likes of top brands such as Garmin and Cobra perennially knocking off 20 percent or more on their prices.

Don’t just look to Amazon, though. Some other major retailers such as Walmart, BestBuy, and Adorama provide their own attractive Prime Day discounts on dash cams. As deals come and go, be sure to keep checking back here as we will continually update this list with what is currently available.

Early Prime Day dash cam deals