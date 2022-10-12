Best October Prime Day dash cam deals still available

Are you looking for a second set of eyes to help you on the road? Amazon’s latest sales event, Prime Early Access Sale, will end on October 12, so now is a great time to buy a dash cam for piece of mind. What many people are calling “October Prime Day” includes great deals on everything from 4K front and rearview sets to mini-cams, and more.

We’ve curated the best deals still available on dash cams during the Prime Early Access Sale, but you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these steep discounts. If you aren’t a member already, check out our guide for how to get Amazon Prime for free.

Other retailers are getting in on the Prime Day action with their own dash cam discounts, so we’ve included the best deals from Amazon competitors. Want more details on the best dash cams available? We’ve tested countless dash cam models, and we’ll spotlight the best deals from trusted brands such as Garmin, Vantrue, Nextbase, and more.

Best Prime Early Access Sale dash cam deals

Our list includes some great premium options such as the Nextbase 622GW, which is one of our favorite dash cams, on sale for 20 percent off at BestBuy right now. There’s also the Vantrue S1, which boasts 4K resolutions and a wide field of view, currently going for 37 percent off on Amazon. But if you’re on a budget, we also found some great options you can check out, such as the 1080p Orskey Dash Cam (37% off from Amazon).

What to look for when buying a dash cam

When purchasing a dash cam you will want to focus on a few important features such as video capabilities, recording options, and other handy nice-to-haves. Video capabilities will be the most important aspect of your decision. You will want to consider whether you need front and rearview or just front view. Also, check the resolution—we recommend at least 1080p, but premium 4K resolution dash cams really make a difference if you can swing the extra cost. Additionally, you will want to take a look at the field of view. The sweet spot seems to be between 120 to 140 degree field of view, as anything less might miss important things and anything more may cause a fish-eye distortion to the recordings.

Next, you will want to decide on the recording options you need. Things such as continuous loop recording which automatically overwrites older recordings at specified intervals (unless saved) in order to minimize storage requirements or incident recording which uses motion detection and triggered impact detection to record possible accidents. As for storage options, you will generally find that there are two options to choose from: cloud storage and microSD card storage. Cloud storage isn’t as common, but it can be nice to have if you’re worried about losing a physical memory card. Otherwise, a microSD card will be the most common option.

Finally, you should consider any other handy features that a particular dash cam might provide. These include GPS navigation, phone connectivity, parking monitoring, night vision, and speed detection. All of these will depend on your personal preference, but should be taken into account before purchase.