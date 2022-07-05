Save 60 percent off this 1080p dashcam this week

If you’re in the market for a dashcam but wish to avoid high retail prices, this one from myGEKOgear may be an ideal option. Its imaging capabilities are impressive, it offers some high-tech features, and it’s on sale for just $39.99.

The Orbit 110 full HD dashcam is sleek, compact, and lightweight. It records video in crystal clear 1080p resolution, has a super-wide 120° viewing angle to see more of the road, and has a CMOS sensor, so you’ll get clear video even in low light situations. Just install it using the provided windshield suction mount, and you’re ready to go.

If the Orbit 110’s G-sensor recognizes a sudden stop, the camera grabs the video files from that time frame. Then, it puts them in storage so you can easily find them later, which is great if you need video evidence to prove your side of the story to the police or insurance adjusters. And since it comes with an 8GB microSD card, you’ll have a lot of file space to work with.

Want to protect yourself after an accident? The myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam is available this week for just $39.99 or 60% off.

myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.