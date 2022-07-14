Simplify website analytics with Tagmate Tracker for Google Analytics 4

Google Analytics is a popular website tracking tool. Unfortunately, for most people, it’s not very intuitive. Wish there was a simpler way? Good news, there is! Just get Tagmate Tracker for Google Analytics 4. And since a lifetime subscription is just $99, it’s easy to afford too.

Tagmate Tracker is ideal for web developers, marketing agencies, and product managers who need to set up multiple custom events via Google Analytics 4. With this Chrome add-on, click on what you want to track, select a few different parameters, and boom — you’re done! It won’t provide you with any extra information, but you’ll spend way less time getting the data you need, which is a big deal.

You can use your Tagmate Tracker: Lifetime Subscription to track events on up to five websites, you can create up to 20 custom events per site, and you’ll get all upgrades too. And it works really well, which is why users on Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice have unanimously given it a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

Tagmate Tracker for Google Analytics 4 Tracking: Lifetime Subscription (5 Websites) – $99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.