This versatile $850 Lenovo laptop is on sale for just $621

Do you need a capable laptop on a tight budget? If so, today is your lucky day. Amazon is selling the Lenovo Flex 5 for just $621.32. That’s a savings of $228.67. Not only is this machine super versatile thanks to its convertible form factor, but it also has some solid hardware specs.

The Flex 5 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, integrated Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 14-inch LCD display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. This laptop should be able to handle everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, writing papers, working on presentations, and so on. It may even be capable of some lightweight gaming. However, the main selling point is the 2-in-1 form factor. You can prop it up like a tent for sharing information or rotate the screen around and use it like a tablet. Our only nitpick is that it’s a bit heavy at five pounds. It’s not the most portable machine in the world, but if that doesn’t bother you, then it’s well worth considering.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Flex 5 laptop at Amazon]