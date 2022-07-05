Home / Laptops
This versatile $850 Lenovo laptop is on sale for just $621

Need a good laptop at a great price? We've got you.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Lenovo Flex
Lenovo

Do you need a capable laptop on a tight budget? If so, today is your lucky day. Amazon is selling the Lenovo Flex 5 for just $621.32. That’s a savings of $228.67. Not only is this machine super versatile thanks to its convertible form factor, but it also has some solid hardware specs.

The Flex 5 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, integrated Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 14-inch LCD display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. This laptop should be able to handle everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, writing papers, working on presentations, and so on. It may even be capable of some lightweight gaming. However, the main selling point is the 2-in-1 form factor. You can prop it up like a tent for sharing information or rotate the screen around and use it like a tablet. Our only nitpick is that it’s a bit heavy at five pounds. It’s not the most portable machine in the world, but if that doesn’t bother you, then it’s well worth considering.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

