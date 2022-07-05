Look your best with the Logitech Brio 4K webcam, now $57 off

If you’re in the market for a brand spanking new webcam? If so, we’ve got a great deal for you. Amazon is selling the Logitech Brio 4K webcam for $142.99. That’s a savings of $57. Not bad for a 4K webcam, right? Read on to learn more.

The Logitech Brio has a resolution of 3840×2160 (aka 4K). That’s a massive improvement over most built-in webcams, which usually top out at 720p. In other words, this webcam is capable of producing an incredibly sharp and color accurate picture. The Brio also has a high frame rate of 90 frames per second, which means you shouldn’t experience much stuttering during video calls. Other features include a physical privacy shade, three field of view presets, dual omni-directional mics for noise cancellation, and Windows Hello integration for biometric logins. If you work from home and want to look your best on Zoom calls, the Brio is a fantastic option, and today it’s going for a great price.

[Today’s deal: Get the Logitech Brio 4K webcam at Amazon]