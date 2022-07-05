Home / Accessories
Look your best with the Logitech Brio 4K webcam, now $57 off

4K is the way to go.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
If you’re in the market for a brand spanking new webcam? If so, we’ve got a great deal for you. Amazon is selling the Logitech Brio 4K webcam for $142.99. That’s a savings of $57. Not bad for a 4K webcam, right? Read on to learn more.

The Logitech Brio has a resolution of 3840×2160 (aka 4K). That’s a massive improvement over most built-in webcams, which usually top out at 720p. In other words, this webcam is capable of producing an incredibly sharp and color accurate picture. The Brio also has a high frame rate of 90 frames per second, which means you shouldn’t experience much stuttering during video calls. Other features include a physical privacy shade, three field of view presets, dual omni-directional mics for noise cancellation, and Windows Hello integration for biometric logins. If you work from home and want to look your best on Zoom calls, the Brio is a fantastic option, and today it’s going for a great price.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

