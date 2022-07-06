Home / Accessories
This 75Hz LG gaming monitor with FreeSync is on sale for $120

Don't let your wallet take a critical hit.
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Are you looking for an affordable gaming monitor? If so, we’ve got an excellent deal for you today. Best Buy is selling the LG 24-inch IPS FreeSync monitor for $119.99, which is a savings of $80 and well below the usual $200. It’s a great size for esports and gaming in smaller spaces. Let’s check out the specs, shall we?

The LG monitor has a resolution of 1920×1080, a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz, and a five millisecond response time. It’s an LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and the viewing angle is 178-degrees. This monitor is also packing FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync) as well, which helps reduce any screen tearing or annoying stuttering when paired with a compatible Radeon or GeForce graphics card. For ports, you’ve got one VGA and two HDMI.

If you’ve been looking for a secondary monitor or something for a smaller space, then this LG is definitely worth picking up at this price.

[Today’s deal: LG 24-inch LED FHS FreeSync monitor at Best Buy]

