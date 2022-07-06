The all-AMD Asus ROG Zephryus G14 laptop is powerful, portable, and $150 off

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that’s both portable and powerful, then you’re in luck. Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,499.99. That’s a savings of $150. This laptop has a lot of goodies baked into it, which is super exciting.

When we reviewed a slightly different configuration of this model, we gave it a sterling 4.5 star rating and an Editor’s Choice award. We loved the blazing fast CPU and GPU performance and its compact form factor. It weighs about three and a half pounds, which is surprisingly light for a gaming laptop. The backlighting on the keyboard is less-than-stellar, but that’s a super minor nitpick.

The Zephyrus G14, specifically this one at Best Buy, comes packing an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU—a very capable duo ready to blow through games and productivity workloads alike. It has 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB of ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600 and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also tops out at 500 nits, which is pretty darn bright.

Overall, this is a fantastic gaming laptop that promises exceptional performance, and today you can get it for a lot less than usual.

[Today’s deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy]