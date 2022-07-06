Home / Laptops
The all-AMD Asus ROG Zephryus G14 laptop is powerful, portable, and $150 off

Game on, people.
If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that’s both portable and powerful, then you’re in luck. Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,499.99. That’s a savings of $150. This laptop has a lot of goodies baked into it, which is super exciting.

When we reviewed a slightly different configuration of this model, we gave it a sterling 4.5 star rating and an Editor’s Choice award. We loved the blazing fast CPU and GPU performance and its compact form factor. It weighs about three and a half pounds, which is surprisingly light for a gaming laptop. The backlighting on the keyboard is less-than-stellar, but that’s a super minor nitpick.

The Zephyrus G14, specifically this one at Best Buy, comes packing an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU—a very capable duo ready to blow through games and productivity workloads alike. It has 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB of ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600 and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also tops out at 500 nits, which is pretty darn bright.

Overall, this is a fantastic gaming laptop that promises exceptional performance, and today you can get it for a lot less than usual.

[Today’s deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy]

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

